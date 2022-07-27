Tami Roman Net Worth: How Many Episodes Of Extant Did Tami Roman Appear On?

An American television star and model, Tami Roman has appeared on hit reality shows like “The Real World” and “Basketball Wives,” among others. She married NBA star Kenny Anderson, but they separated soon after.

Early Life And Biography Of Tami Roman

Celebrated Name: Tami Roman Real Name/Full Name: Tami Roman Gender: Female Age: 52 years old Birth Date: 17 April 1970 Birth Place: Mount Vernon, New York, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.75 m Weight: 58 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Husband/Spouse

(Name): Reggie Youngblood (m. 2018), Kenny Anderson (m. 1994–2001) Children: Yes ( Lyric Anderson, Jazz Anderson) Dating/Boyfriend

(Name): N/A Profession: American television personality, model, businesswoman, and actress

Born Tamisha Akbar on 17 April 1970 in New York City, Tami Roman’s full name is Tamisha Akbar. A single-parent household was challenging for her because her mother worked to maintain the family. Tami’s mother then married Ali Akbar, a Muslim, and she was forced to live in a Muslim household for many years. In the end, Tami’s father ended up divorcing Ali, which left the young woman distraught and unsure about her future.

Tami eventually made the decision to pursue a career in modeling and began working with MTV as a model. On the popular MTV show “The real world,” she was cast in 1993. The more TV opportunities she got, the more popular she became. It didn’t work out when she married NBA star Kenny Anderson in 2001; they split after just two years of marriage. She had two daughters with Kenny.

The popular television show ‘Basketball wives’ also made her a household celebrity.

Age, Height, and Weight Of Tami Roman

Tami Roman was born on the 17th of April 1970, making her 52 years old as of the 26th of July 2022, the current date. Her weight is 58 kg, and she has a height of 1.75 meters.

Career Of Tami Roman

Tami Roman decided to pursue a career in the fashion industry. It was MTV’s hit show The Real World that gave her career a major boost. As a result of her success in the television industry, she was offered numerous more opportunities. For example, she appeared in ‘Summerland,’ ‘Sex, Love & Secrets’ and “Moonlight,” among others.

As a result of this shift of focus, she was cast in a number of independent films during her career span. The game show “Card Sharks” included her as a co-host. She has a large following and is well-known for her willingness to speak her mind.

Throughout her life, she has had numerous highs and lows, which she shared with the world on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ As a cast member of the VH1 reality show ‘Basketball Wives,’ she documented the lives of a female basketball player’s family members. After seven years of marriage to NBA player Kenny Anderson, she filed for divorce.

There are a number of projects she is currently working on in addition to parenting her two young girls in New Jersey’s Bogota.

Awards & Achievements Of Tami Roman

Despite having a traumatic life and a challenging beginning to her career, Tami Roman had made significant progress toward achieving her goal of success. Her enormous fandom, which she has built up over the course of these years, is her most prestigious honor.

Net Worth & Salary of Tami Roman in 2022

As of the month of July 2022, it is anticipated that Tami Roman has a net worth of 800 thousand dollars. Her job in the television sector as well as her modeling have brought in a significant amount of revenue for her. She has had roles in a number of films, including “Noon,” “Belle’s,” and “Eden,” among others.

Tami Roman is one of the most well-known television personalities in the modern era. She is particularly well-known for her participation on infamous television shows such as “The Real World” and “Basketball Wives.” She began her career in the television and modeling industries in 1988,

The same year that she finished as the runner-up in the Ms. Black California Pageant. She is a source of motivation for many people and has a significant following across all of her social media sites. The majority of her earnings come from her participation in advertising campaigns, fashion shows, and acting jobs on television.

