‘Taxi Driver’ Star Jodie Foster: How Old Was She When Casted In Taxi Driver?

Jodie Foster began her career in the entertainment industry as a child model when she was only three years old. Her big break came with the release of Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller Taxi Driver on February 8, 1976.

Iris, the character that Jodie played in the film that is generally considered to be one of the best movies of all time, was a juvenile prostitute. As a result of her work, she was considered for a consideration for an Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

“They expressed a great deal of unease regarding my character. When Jodie was asked about her performance as Iris on The Graham Norton Show in May 2016, she responded by saying, “Nobody understood how to direct me.”

“Scorsese would say something like ‘unzip his fly,’ and I would just start laughing and not know what to do, so he would hand it over to Robert De Niro, and then Robert would tell me what to do,” the actor said. “Scorsese would say something like ‘unzip his fly,’ and I would just start laughing and not know what to do

“And he was even more ‘Robert De Niro,’ even quieter and more odd back then,” the author writes.

In 1975, director Martin Scorsese wrapped up shooting on the streets of New York City for his film Taxi Driver. On November 19, 1962, Jodie Foster entered the world. Thirteen years later, on November 19, 1975, she turned 13. When filming began, she was only 12 years old.

Who was considered for the part of Taxi Driver but ultimately passed on it in favour of Jodie Foster?

A number of actresses, including Kim Basinger, Linda Blair, Carrie Fisher, Bo Derek, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Melanie Griffith, were taken into consideration for the part of Iris. There were almost two hundred people that expressed interest in applying for the position.

Jodie Foster discussed how she was cast in the role in an interview with W Magazine that took place in September of 2016.

I didn’t really audition for Taxi Driver. I had done a film with Martin Scorsese before called Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and so he actually called my mom up and said, ‘Bring Jodie in; we are doing a new movie.’ And we read the script and she thought he was crazy. I came to meet with him in my school uniform, which was a little gray pleated skirt and white Peter Pan collar and a blue blazer. And she looked at him and said well, ‘If you really think that she can play this, I guess, you know, it’s up to you.

During the ceremony where Jodie Foster received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2016, her on-screen daughter Kristen Stewart presented her with a gift in honour of the occasion.

The two have been close friends ever since the filming of the movie, despite the fact that Kristen Stewart was only 10 years old at the time.

During her victory speech, Jodie stated, “I grew up blocks from Hollywood Boulevard and would cross it every single day of my life.” Hollywood Boulevard is located in Hollywood, California. You know how you think to yourself, ‘Will I ever be on the Walk of Fame someday?’ “

Kristen wore a black sheer sweater with gold buttons to the event, which she paired with a button-down leather skirt with pockets from the Chanel Pre-Fall 2016 Collection. Both pieces were from the Chanel Pre-Fall 2016 Collection.

Jodie wore a Max Mara navy suit while proudly receiving her honorary star.

Earlier this year, we’ve spotted Amy Adams and Chrissy Teigen in the same suede Kurt Geiger d’Orsay pumps.

Read More:

Where was the taxi driver filmed?

The locations used in the filming of Taxi Driver. If settings were given credit alongside performers, Robert De Niro’s performance in Taxi Driver would have earned him co-starring accolades with New York City.

The persona of Travis Bickle is completely intertwined with the New York City of 1976. He is a product of everything that New York had developed into by that point in time.

What is Jodie Foster’s real name?

On November 19, 1962, Jodie Foster was given the name Alicia Christian Foster in Los Angeles, California. Later in life, she was given the moniker “Jodie.” Foster is the youngest of her parents Evelyn “Brandy” Ella and Lucius Fisher Foster III’s four children. She was named after her mother.

Final Words

The psychological thriller Taxi Driver was first made available to the public on February 8, 1976.

Iris, the character that Jodie played in the film that is generally considered to be one of the best movies of all time, was a juvenile prostitute. As a result of her work, she was considered for a consideration for an Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Iris, a young prostitute, was played by Foster when she was just 12 years old.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student