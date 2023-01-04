Teen Charged With Killing Girlfriend’s Teenage Sister After She Refused To Pick Up Marijuana

The 18-year-old suspect, who has not been apprehended as of this writing, is suspected of murdering his fiancée’s younger sister, who was just 16 at the time.

According to a press statement released by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive on a complaint of a shooting. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement: Sheriff’s deputies reportedly entered the bedroom where Scarlett Tucker was shot and found her with a gunshot wound to the head. The bullet hole matched up with a shooting in the bedroom. There were telltale signs that a bullet had caused the wound.

From The Sheriff’s Office

At the scene of the crime, it was discovered that the victim was already dead.

According to the reports, the alleged gunman, a man named Demarkus Hedges from Cincinnati, departed the scene of the crime in a vehicle.

Following further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Tucker and two other 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old had been spotted together earlier that day in Cincinnati and Covington before returning to the residence of an 18-year-old woman. The Sheriff’s Department also reported that they had spotted Hedges with these people.

Apparently, witnesses informed the police that Hedges "demanded that Tucker pick it up" after a bag of marijuana spilled out onto the bedroom floor. Tucker allegedly refused. The witnesses reportedly shared this data with law enforcement. Tucker was detained as a result of her rejection.

The witnesses reportedly shared this data with law enforcement. Tucker was detained as a result of her rejection. Tucker allegedly confronted Hedges, who then drew a revolver from his waistband and shot Tucker once in the back of the head.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s comments, Hedges is being questioned about possible involvement in three separate crimes: murder, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful transaction with a minor. The Sheriff’s Office has put out a public plea for help in locating Hedges, who, according to the available evidence, may have fled in a maroon Nissan Maxima from the year 2010.