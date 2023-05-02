Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 Release Date Has Been Finalized?

Season 3 of When I Got Reincarnated into Slime will premiere in April 2024, coinciding with the Spring 2024 animation season.

In the third season of Tensei Shitara Liquid Datta Ken, Rimuru and the other characters in the new country of Tempest cope with the fallout from Clayman’s defeat and host a party, only to have a particular Hero disrupt it.

But the greater issue is when it will be made public. With the long-term cooperation between Japanese publishing house Kodansha and the Walt Disney Company starting in November 2022.

Would Disney+/Hulu get an exclusive streaming run of TenSura Season 3? What does this collaboration imply for Crunchyroll’s in-house English dub of That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime?

Premiere Of Season 3 Of “That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime”

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken third season was announced a little sooner than usual in the Fall of 2022. Remember, the 25th of November 2022 was set as the premiere date for That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime. After the premiere of the TenSura film, an announcement about a third season was widely anticipated.

This TenSura film is called Scarlet Bonds: That Time I Resurfaced as a Slime. There was a new plot in it, and it seemed to center around Benimaru’s ogre friend Hiiro.

Both the primary Slime isekai series and A Slime Diaries series are animated by Studio 8bit. Studio 8bit has recently been well-known for their work on the Blue Lock and Key anime.

Other works of note include The Abnormal at Magic High School by Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Promotion of Climb, and Infinite Stratos, all of which were produced by them in the past.

Also read: Kono Subarashii Sekai Ni Shukufuku Wo! Season 3 Is Out! Learn Where To Watch It!

The Third Season Of That Time I Became A Slime Teaser

The demon lord Clayman’s fall at the hands of Rimuru has sent shockwaves across the Holy Kingdom of Lubelius. Hinata Sakaguchi, leader of the Crusader troops and head of the nation’s Imperial Guard, just conducted a daring raid on Rimuru, prompting fears of retaliation.

When a priest that Rimuru had sent to attend an emergency meeting of Lubelius’s top officials is slain, the situation seems hopeless. With utter war on the line, the stakes are very high as Hinata travels to Tempest to mediate.

Once things calm down, the residents of Tempest celebrate with a festival, and this Satan slime understands how to organize a good bash! After making peace with Hinata & the Western Catholic Church, Rimuru is throwing a huge party in the Monster Nation with the assistance of his numerous friends and supporters.

【BREAKING】That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will air Spring 2024. pic.twitter.com/u6Bm3Pt01G — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) February 19, 2023

Also read: Is Andor Season 2 Cancelled? Learn About Release Date, Plot, Cast And More!

Is Disney Plus Going To Steal Slime Away From Crunchyroll?

When Disney+ and Netflix first launched, the Slime isekai television series was only accessible in certain countries, but now it’s available worldwide on Crunchyroll. It’s possible that the streaming licensor agreement may be revised in the near future.

Since Kodansha’s 1950 manga adapting of Disney characters, Disney has collaborated with the Japanese publishing house.

Disney will begin licensing unique animation titles based on manga created by Kodansha in November 2022, as part of the extended partnership of the 70-year contract between the two firms.

Cartoon series centered around Kodansha titles will likely be streamed on Hulu USA in the United States, while Disney+ will provide them in other regions.

Due to the differences in marketing reach between Hulu USA and Disney+ USA, Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War was released on Hulu USA first. Disney+ USA has never carried an anime title before.

Also read: Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Plot, Release Date And Much More!

Conclusion

According to Anime Geek’s estimations at the time of the announcement, the third season of That Time I Was Reincarnated into Slime will premiere in the latter half of 2023. The studio, however, is working on three OVA series for 2023, while the main series is scheduled for 2024.