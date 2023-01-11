Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy said DHS is failing to “secure the border.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) gives testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2020, in this file photo from the Congressional Archives. File photo by Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

On Monday, Texas Representative Chip Roy urged his fellow Republicans to consider a fresh approach to the issue of the border, suggesting that the Department of Homeland Security be starved of funding.

Roy said that Texans were “struggling” and that Republicans would seek to cut funds from the Department of Homeland Security this year in a speech that he delivered to the House.

The United States Customs and Border Protection are under this department’s supervision.

According to Roy, “so it’s time right now for the House majority to do our job and we’re going to have to stop funding a Department of Homeland Security that refuses to secure the border of the United States.””So it’s time right now for the House majority to do our job and we’ll have to stop funding a Department of Homeland Security that refuses to secure

The remarks followed President Joe Biden.

The statements were made after Vice President Joe Biden returned from a trip to El Paso, Texas, on Monday. The trip was in response to requests by opponents of the GOP that the president should personally visit the border.

During a news conference on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden told reporters that Republicans had not been “serious” about the issue of border reform. He also said that members of the Republican Party had rejected a request for additional funding to add more holding facilities, transportation, and additional asylum officers and immigration judges.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has become a favourite target of the Republican Party, which blames the agency for what they perceive to be failures at the border. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has gone as far as to demand that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas step down from his position. The call made by Roy is also in line with a recent tendency among Republicans to seek the defunding of a variety of agencies, such as the FBI.

Insider’s request for comment from Roy was not immediately met with a response from a spokesperson for the company.

