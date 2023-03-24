“The Battle For Balance: Blue Exorcist Season 3”

Evening and morning both. Yin and Yang. Both good and bad. When you really stop to think about it, the majority of classic shounen anime have very distinct boundaries between their protagonists and antagonists.

We can’t help but admire protagonists who start out as the underdog and work their way up to become demon slayers, regardless of how stereotypical this approach may appear (literally). The movie “Blue Exorcist” takes viewers on a journey through a “Hero’s Arc” that is quite similar to the classic version.

In this version, the son of Satan himself becomes an exorcist. In spite of how straightforward that may seem, ‘Blue Exorcist’ manages to avoid falling into the trap of being a typical horror movie by fascinating viewers with its gloomy themes and gripping action sequences.

If you have already caught up on the first two seasons of ‘Blue Exorcist,’ then you are probably curious about whether or not the show will ever be renewed for a subsequent installment. Thus, in that case, here is everything you need to know about the third season of “Blue Exorcist.”

The first season of ‘Blue Exorcist’ debuted on April 17, 2011, and after airing a total of 25 episodes, it was pulled from the air on October 2, 2011. The anime was fairly highly reviewed despite the fact that it had a number of standard shounen stereotypes.

As of November 2016, there were about 15 million copies of the manga that served as the show’s inspiration in circulation. It was renewed for a whole new season due to its massive success all over

the world and the generally positive reviews that it received, and the new season began on January 17, 2019, and ended on March 25, 2017, with a total of 12 episodes. The second season is available to stream on Netflix in the United States on September 1, 2020.

When it comes to the anime’s third season, if we only consider the popularity of the show, there is a good probability that it will return for more episodes. When compared to the first season, the second season contains up to 34 chapters, which is equivalent to roughly 9 volumes, although it only has 12 episodes total.

The good news is that the manga already has a total of 25 volumes released, which indicates that a whole lot of source material content is still accessible for not just one but many more seasons of the show. In the event that the anime is greenlit for a third season, we may therefore anticipate that its plot will pick up with chapter 35 of volume 9 if this is the case.

Fans will have to wait for official statements about its release, though, as A-1 Pictures (‘Sword Art Online,’ ‘Fairy Tail’) has not yet done so. Given that it took over six years for the studio to release season 2, there is a chance that the creators will take a similar break before releasing season 3; unless a different anime studio takes over production.

If all goes to plan, Season 3 of “Blue Exorcist” will premiere in 2022. This page will be updated with any official release information. In the meantime, you can watch other shows that are like shounen anime.

Character Development

One of the reasons that Blue Exorcist has gained such a large fanbase is due to the fact that its characters are so well-developed. Each character has their own distinctive personality and history, which helps the audience connect with them on a deeper level.

Fans may anticipate even further character growth throughout the course of Season 3. The new plot will provide the writers with a fresh opportunity to investigate the characters, allowing them to divulge additional information about their histories and the forces that drive them.

Fans should also prepare themselves for the introduction of new dynamics and relationships between the characters.

Yukio, Rin’s twin brother, is one of the characters that fans are really interested to see more of and he is one of the reasons why. Fans may anticipate seeing a more vulnerable and emotional side to Yukio, who in previous seasons was portrayed as a stoic and serious figure.

But, in Season 3, viewers can expect to see a side of Yukio that is more sensitive and emotional. The authors have dropped hints that Yukio’s background will play a key role in the new plotline, which will explain his problematic relationship with Rin. This new plotline is expected to shed light on his complicated relationship with Rin.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

As was noted earlier, the plot of the third season will probably start from the 35th chapter of the manga, which is the point at which the “Illuminati Arc” is first introduced in the source material. Around the time that the second season is coming to a close, Rin and the rest of the crew begin their journey back to Kyoto.

The next season will pick up where this one left off, continuing the tale, and will most likely start off with another one of those classic shounen beach episodes. Nevertheless, a new danger posed by the Illuminati conspiracy group will begin to materialize in the background of these lighter episodes.

The fact that Saburota Todou, who was defeated by Rin’s brother in season 2, was working with the same gang gives this new arc more weight than it would have otherwise had.

