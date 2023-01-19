The Birth Of Isaac Abraham’s Son: How Old Was Sarah When Isaac Was Born?

Sarah’s name means “princess.”

The first name Sarah was given in Genesis was “Sarai,” which is Hebrew for “my lady” or “my princess.” Then God gave her the name “Sarah,” which is a variant of the Hebrew term for “lady,” “princess,” or “noblewoman.”

Sarah was 90 years old when Isaac was born.

When Sarah became pregnant, Abraham and Sarah were already pretty old. It was impossible for them to become pregnant naturally. “Shall a child be born to a guy who is a hundred years old?” asks Abraham. Will Sarah, who is 90 years old, become a mother? (17:17 in Genesis) She did, giving him the name Isaac, which translates to “laughter.”

Isaac, Abraham’s son was born.

21:1–7 in Genesis. The son of promise, whom they called Isaac, was born to Abraham at the advanced age of 100 and Sarah at the advanced age of 90.

From roughly 2065 BC to 1885 BC, Isaac lived for 180 years.

Around 2050 BC, he climbed Mount Moriah with his father Abraham, who had been given the order by God to sacrifice his son Isaac on this peak. In the end, though, God decided against requiring this offering.

Isaac was given the directive by Abraham to choose a wife from among the sisters of Laban, his mother’s brother.

Around 2025 BC, Isaac wed Rebekah. Esau and Jacob, their eventual sons, are twins.

21:1 The LORD visited Sarah as he had promised, and he fulfilled his promise to her. At the precise moment God had instructed Abraham, Sarah became pregnant and gave birth to a son for him. Abraham gave his child, whom Sarah had borne for him, the name Isaac. Abraham circumcised his son Isaac on the eighth day after his birth, as instructed by God. When Abraham’s son Isaac was born, he was 100 years old. At this point, Sarah had declared, “God has made me laugh, and everyone who hears about it will laugh with me.” 7 Who would have informed Abraham that Sarah would breastfeed boys, she continued? Yet in spite of my husband’s advanced age, I gave birth to a boy!

