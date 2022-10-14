The Reality Competition Series, The Challenge Season 38, Has Begun With Exciting New Changes

The Challenge season 38 is reported to have just started filming, but there have already been a lot of cast and production-related information leaks that have fans excited.

The first season of the original “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” debuted in 1998, and the 37 seasons that followed featured intense physical competitions and interpersonal drama that held fans hooked to their seats.

Reports show that the show’s seasons are easily distinguished from one another thanks to the inclusion of a distinctive theme such as “Rivals” or “Battle of the Exes” in each. The MTV show has featured stars from shows such as “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race” throughout the course of its 37 seasons, as reported by GQ.

Each season, the shows are all filmed in different, captivating places like Iceland and Argentina. According to GQ, the show’s enormous appeal can be ascribed to its unique settings, tremendous physical challenges (in one season, contestants had to dive deep into Iceland’s icy waters to collect puzzle pieces with just a limited supply of air), and endearing cast members.

The Challenge Season 38 Cast Release Date

Fans of The Challenge now have something even more thrilling to look forward to while they are still reeling from the excitement of the recently finished spin-off. Season 38 of The Challenge, which debuts in October, has a trailer and premiere date that have been made public by MTV.

The Challenge will allow competitors to select their partners for the first time in its long history with the Ride or Dies theme. In order to help them overcome the many hurdles that lie ahead and have a chance at winning a share of a million dollars, players will be matched up with their best friends, partners, or ex-partners for the first time.

These relationships CANNOT be broken, or can they, according to The Challenge’s caption on the trailer release. As was previously said, MTV has officially made available The Challenge Season 38’s release date, and we can now watch it on October 12, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

The Challenge Season 38 Cast

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera

Johnny Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Kacee Clark and Kenny Clark

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer

Nam Vo and Emmy Russ

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird and Sam Bird

Turbo and Tamara Alfaro

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

The Challenge Season 38 Theme

The Season 38 subtitle tells you everything you need to know about the next season’s theme. The focus of “Ride or Dies” is on partnerships because the competitors race in two-person teams that cannot change over the season.

The couples are known as “ride or dies,” implying that they have a shared past through either friendship, love, or blood. Some of these teams, such as Nany and Bananas and Darrell and Veronica, have developed close relationships simply from their years of competition on “The Challenge.”

“Togetherness, commitment, and trust will all be pushed to the ultimate test as they navigate these relationships. The official synopsis for “Ride or Dies” reads, “In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two participants together for life.”

The Challenge Season 38 Location

The variety of places where “The Challenge competition “‘s is held, each of which is unfailingly fascinating and frequently exotic, is one of its main draws.

The reality show has travelled the world, with recent stops in Namibia (“War of the Worlds”), Iceland (“Double Agents”), Croatia (“Spies, Lies & Allies”), the Czech Republic (“Total Madness”), and Thailand (“War of the Worlds 2”).

Returning to the Southern Hemisphere, “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” will deposit its competitors in an Argentine house. The 2011 season of “Rivals” marked the first time the series was shown across the nation, but just for the last few episodes.

Both “XXX: Dirty 30” and “Rivals III” had their championships in Argentina. For the first time ever, a “Challenge” season began in Argentina with “Ride or Dies,” and it’s widely believed that the finale will also be held there.

The Challenge Previous Seasons

Former seasons of “The Challenge” are available on a variety of streaming services. With seasons 10 (“The Inferno II”) through 35 (“Total Madness”) available in their full, Paramount+ boasts the most extensive archive.

Also available on the streamer are the whole catalogues for “The Challenge: All Stars,” “The Challenge: USA,” and “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.”

Hulu is a streaming service that offers “The Challenge” seasons 32 (“Final Reckoning”) through 34 (“War of the Worlds 2”). Seasons 12 of “Fresh Meat” and Season 25 of “Free Agents” are also available on Netflix at random.

There is a PlutoTV channel dedicated to “The Challenge” that only broadcasts the show’s episodes. However, since the app is free, you’ll have to put up with the advertising.

The seasons of “The Challenge” are constantly being added to and removed from Pluto’s channel, therefore it is impossible to predict which particular ones will air when. The episodes will be played in order of the season, however it’s never clear what happens when a season is over.

