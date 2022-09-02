Is It True That Fox News Is Planning To Cancel ‘The Five’?

Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, and Harold Ford Jr. serve as permanent hosts of the American panel chat show The Five on Fox News Channel, where guests also include Jessica Tarlov, Geraldo Rivera, and Harold Ford Jr.

Unless breaking news coverage interferes, the hour-long programme airs live on weekdays starting at 5 p.m. ET (with a rerun showing on Fridays at 5 a.m. ET).

The Five on Fox Cancelled?

The five on Fox will continue to air. Due to its success, Fox decided to make it a permanent series in October 2011 after its July 2011 launch. The Twelfth Season of The Five had almost 170 episodes as of August 2022.

Even after the departure of the original hosts, including Andrea Tantaros, Eric Bolling, and Bob Beckel, the programme has continued to rank among the most popular talk shows.

Hosts of The Five

Greg Gutfeld (2011-present): writer and host of Gutfeld!

Dana Perino (2011- present): former White House Press Secretary and co-host of America’s Newsroom

Jesse Watters (2017- present): Fox News correspondent and host of Jesse Watters Primetime

Jeanine Pirro (2022- present): former prosecutor, district attorney and judge

Geraldo Rivera (2022-present): Fox News correspondent and radio talk show host

Jessica Tarlov (2022- present): Fox News contributor, Democratic strategist

Harold Ford Jr. (2022- present): former U.S. Representative and Fox News contributor

Richard Fowler (2022- present): Frequent guest host, Fox News contributor

Former hosts

Andrea Tantaros (2011–2014): Bolling, a show mainstay since its debut, stated on April 19, 2017, that he would be leaving to host The Fox News Specialists at 5 p.m. Jesse Watters took over The Five. Bolling was fired in August 2017 after being suspended for sexual harassment. The Five will replace The Fox News Specialists at 5 p.m.

Eric Bolling (2011–2017): Beckel had back surgery after not appearing on broadcast since early 2015. In April, Fox announced that Beckel had entered rehab for prescription pain medication addiction. On June 25, 2015, Beckel was sacked from the network. On June 26, 2015, co-host Dana Perino briefly informed viewers of Beckel’s departure with a terse statement at the end of the show; he was not mentioned otherwise. Beckel returned as co-host of the Five in January 2017, but was fired again by May 2017, for allegedly making insensitive remark. 2022: Beckel dies.

Bob Beckel (2011–2015, 2017): Guilfoyle, a former member of the Five panel, abruptly quit Fox News on July 20, 2018, following allegations of workplace misbehaviour, to join the Trump campaign. Four years later, in 2022, Jeanine Pirro succeeded Guilfoyle.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (2011–2018): Guilfoyle departed Fox News after workplace misconduct charges on July 20, 2018, to join the Trump campaign. In 2022, Jeanine Pirro replaced Guilfoyle.

Juan Williams (2011–2021): Williams said on May 26, 2021, that he would be quitting the show to stay in Washington D.C. with his family as The Five resumed in-studio episodes in New York City following the COVID-19 epidemic (Williams had been appearing remotely from his home in D.C. during the bulk of the pandemic). Fox News’ senior political analyst remains in D.C. Geraldo Rivera, Jessica Tarlov, and Harold Ford Jr. replaced Williams.

The Five Format

The Five, as described in the inaugural Fox News press release announcing the programme, is a “roundtable ensemble of five rotating Fox personalities who discuss, debate and at times debunk the hot news topics, debates and concerns of the day,” according to the press release.

“The hot topics that have everyone talking from the five voices that will have everyone listening” is how Fox News’ website’s video section describes it.

It’s customary for one of the hosts to introduce themselves and the other panellists at the start of each episode by saying, “It’s five o’clock in New York City, and this is The Five.”

The “Great American Panel” segment on Fox News’ Hannity has also been compared to the concept of the show, which according to former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes was influenced by chat-based shows like The View.

Six blocks make up the show. Five of the first blocks are opened, closed, and loosely moderated by various co-hosts. One or more themes may be covered in the co-block. host’s The last block is a quick conclusion called “One More Thing.”

Ratings of The Five

The Five launched in July 2011 to mediocre ratings but still easily won its time slot. It was initially airing as Glenn Beck’s replacement programme after his departure from the network. Within a few weeks of airing, the programme became more popular, rivalling on some afternoons Beck’s previous audience share.

The Five was consistently outperforming its rivals on MSNBC and CNN put together by the end of August, and it was ranked among the top ten cable news programmes.

Furthermore, the show turned out to be more welcoming to sponsors, who had previously been unwilling to be connected with the contentious nature of Beck’s show.

The Five was the sixth-most watched cable news programme in the second half of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012, but by the third quarter of 2012, it had moved up to fourth place, drawing particularly large audiences during the 2012 Republican Convention.

On Election Day 2012, The Five attracted 4.4 million viewers. The O’Reilly Factor was the most watched programme on cable news by 2013; The Five came in second. However, from 2013 to 2017, The Kelly File outperformed The Five on many nights.

The Five attained cable television’s top spot in April 2022. Even outperforming in the ratings Tucker Carlson Tonight and the rest of Fox News’ primetime roster.

The Five surpassed every primetime programme on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC at the end of the second quarter of 2022, averaging 3.3 million viewers and became the most watched programme on cable news.

FAQs- People Also Ask

How much money does Jesse Watters make at Fox News?

Jesse Watters receives an annual salary of $16 million from Fox News.

How old is Dana Perino from the five?

50 years

Can you get FOX and Friends without cable?

You may watch Fox News Channel without having a cable or satellite TV subscription. As if you had cable, you are welcome to watch it live. Only a Roku device and a streaming service that offers The Fox News Channel are required.

