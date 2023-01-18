The “Hidden Figures” Oscar Nominated Movie: Where To Watch It?

“Hidden Figures” is about the people who have been mostly ignored by history, which has been written by men. The black female mathematicians who were employed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the space race are the focus of this 2016 film.

In essence, the movie is about the mathematicians who determined the flight paths for Project Mercury and other missions. Being women of colour, it is only natural that it is simple to overlook the team at work behind the scenes, whose contributions are vitally crucial to the accomplishment of NASA’s missions.

The film, which is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, aims to change that. “Hidden Figures” garnered excellent reviews after its debut and received three Oscar nominations. Naturally, you must be wondering where you can view the film at this point. Let us first take you through the movie’s plot before we tell you that.

What is Hidden Figures About?

The premise of “Hidden Figures” begins in 1961 when the main characters are first presented. In Langley, Virginia, the West Area Computers division employs Katherine Goble as a human computer. She works with an ambitious engineer named Mary Jackson and an unofficial acting manager named Dorothy Vaughan. The entire group is divided based on gender and race.

The Soviet Union’s successful Yuri Gagarin launch has increased the pressure on NASA to produce results. Vivian Mitchell, the boss, places Katherine in Al Harrison’s Space Task Group because of her aptitude in analytic geometry in order to send American astronauts into space.

She joins the team as the first black woman, which naturally draws criticism from her teammates, particularly engineer Paul Stafford, who is contemptuous of her skills. Mary is given a job on the space capsule’s heat shield crew, where she discovers a design problem.

Since there are no plans to have a permanent supervisor for the group that includes people of colour, Dorothy is informed that she will not be promoted.

Mary is encouraged to seek for a job as an official NASA engineer as far as her job is concerned. She is informed, nevertheless, that in addition to her remarkable degrees in mathematics and physical science, she also needs to take certain certification classes at Hampton High School, which is an all-white institution.

Mary submits a petition to enrol in the school, determined not to be turned down. While this is going on, Katherine encounters difficulties as well, but she impresses Harrison by coming up with the answer to an equation.

Harrison gradually does away with parts of the bigotry that is practised, such as segregated bathrooms. When the going becomes tough, he also instructs Katherine to have her name taken off the paper, which now just lists Stafford as the author.

Mary achieves a major life success when she persuades a judge that she is on the right side of history and persuades him to grant her permission to enrol in the school, even if she can only attend the night classes. In the meantime, Dorothy learns that machines are taking the place of people and understands that she needs to keep up.

Despite significant obstacles, she manages to teach herself programming and is given the promotion to department supervisor. Even more impressively, Mitchell refers to her as “Mrs. Vaughan” as she earns his respect. Katherine is informed that her participation on the team is no longer necessary once the last-minute preparations for John Glenn’s launch have been made.

But her comrades appreciate her as she departs. There are some issues with the electronic computer’s calculations on the day of the launch, and Katherine is called in to rescue the day. The astronaut Glenn is impressed, and even her supervisor permits her to tell him the news.

We observe that electronic computers have entirely replaced human computers following the mission’s success. As a result, Katherine is transferred to the Division of Analysis and Computation. Mary works well as an engineer at NASA, and Dorothy continues to serve as the department’s supervisor.

It is displayed that Stafford, who was usually on Katherine’s side, brought her coffee and agreed that her name should be on the report. The movie’s epilogue shows that Katherine went on to compute the Apollo 11 and Space Shuttle missions’ trajectories. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

The Katherine G. Johnson Computational Building at the Langley Research Center was officially opened by NASA the following year.

Hidden Figures on Netflix?

Netflix stands out as a top content provider thanks to its incredible selection of movies and television episodes. While “Hidden Figures” isn’t available on the platform, you can always watch Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” an insightful examination of how racism functions in society and affects how we perceive the world on a daily basis.

It serves as a warning about how our animosity toward individuals of other races can grow at times of perceived attacks and how many innocent people become victims as a result of this mentality.

Hidden Figures on Hulu?

Hulu boasts a well-rounded selection of movies and TV shows, and the platform is always releasing new material to meet the demands of a wide range of users and to stay competitive.

If Beale Street Could Talk, which portrays the tale of racial discrimination as a woman battles to clear the name of her fiance who has been wrongfully imprisoned, is available on Hulu even if “Hidden Figures” isn’t.

Hidden Figures on Amazon Prime?

Only Netflix may surpass Amazon Prime’s fantastic selection of movies and television series. Even though “Hidden Figures” isn’t already accessible to Prime members, you may still buy it and view it there. The movie may be purchased for $14.99.

Where Can I Stream Hidden Figures Online?

No memberships to the popular platforms? Not to worry. Watch “Hidden Figures” on YouTube, Vudu, or FandangoNow. Here you may buy or rent the movie. Renting it costs $3.99, while purchasing it costs $14.99. The SD, HD, and Ultra HD versions are available on Vudu and Fandango Now. Of course, we advise renting it.

Where Can I Watch Hidden Figures Online For Free?

There is currently no way to see “Hidden Figures” for free, so I apologise to the freeloaders. You must wait till it is available on a platform with a free trial period so you can see the movie. However, we would like to strongly advise all readers to support the artists whose work they enjoy.

