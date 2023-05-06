The Last Of Us Megastar Pedro Pascal’s Dating History

Pedro Pascal, the breakout star of The Last of Us, is having a fantastic time of it right now. The popularity of the Chilean-born actor, who rose to fame after his portrayal as Joel Warner in the post-apocalyptic HBO show and his reputation as the internet’s favorite father, continues to rise.

In doing so, the vast majority of internet users have developed an intense fascination with Pascal’s romantic relationships, both present and past.

Despite all the mystery around him, Pascal is typically a very private guy who guards his privacy fiercely. Obviously, this isn’t shocking considering the fact that A-List celebrities are regularly harassed by fans and photographers.

Since Sarah Paulson is out as gay and in an intimate partnership with actress Holland Taylor, it’s important to note that Pascal’s longtime acquaintance with her is purely platonic before delving into his past relationships.

Dizzia Maria

Pascal and Orange belong to the New Black actor Maria Dizzia began dating after costarring in a 1999 episode of Law & Order. Although they never officially acknowledged their romance, it is common knowledge that they were an item.

Since then, Dizzia went on with her life by marrying writer Will Eno, but Pascal has remained steadfast in his refusal to admit any romantic attachments.

Lena Headey

Pascal and Lena Headey, both stars of the blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones, were romantically connected while they were filming the series together, continuing the trend of actors dating actresses they met on set.

Headey even posted a photo of herself and Pascal one her official Instagram page in 2014. The two were quite open about their private time together at the time. It’s true that in the same year they were seen out shopping together, but Headey has since moved on twice down the aisle.

A. R. Tunney

Pascal and Robin Tunney, who plays Alicia on The Mentalist, were the subject of dating rumors in 2015. Pascal, as in all his previous relationships, met her on the set of a television show. Even though the two were often seen out together and enjoyed sushi on their outings, Pascal never directly stated whether he was dating Tunney.

Conclusion

Pascal has no known affiliations at the time this article is writing. Everyone may be assured: he is now available for dating. Pascal seems to have a good track record of solely dating other teammates from the television series he appears in, which is unfortunate for the general public.