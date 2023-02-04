The Lighter Side of Rick Owens: Is Rick Owens Gay?

American fashion designer, interior decorator, and author Rick Owens. In 1994, he launched his own clothing line. In 2004, he and his then-girlfriend Michèle Lamy established the fashion house “Owenscorp” (now, wife). Additionally, he wrote the novels “L’ai-je bien descendu?” and “Rick Owens,” as well as the labels “DRKSHDW” and “Rick Owens Hun” (2011). Throughout his career, he has received various awards, including the 2019 Menswear Designer of the Year Award presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Biography and Early Life

John and Concepción Owens welcomed Richard Saturnino Owens into the world on November 18, 1961 in Porterville, California (who passed away in 2015). He was brought up in a traditional Catholic family.

He spent some time studying painting at Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles before enrolling in studies in pattern-making and draping at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College.

Owens will be 60 years old in 2022. He was born on November 18, 1961. His height and weight are still unknown.

Is Rick Owens Gay?

Rісh Оwеnѕ іѕ lіvіng hіѕ mаrrіеd lіfе vеrу hарріlу wіth hіѕ bеlovеd wіfе, Місhеlе Lаmу, vеrу рrіvаtеlу. Не hаѕ аlѕо nоt ѕtаtеd аnуwhеrе аbоut bеіng gау оr bіѕехuаl. Ѕо, wе саn сlеаrlу аѕѕumе thаt Rісh Оwеnѕ іѕ nоt gау. Не іѕ а ѕtrаіght guу bу ѕехuаl оrіеntаtіоn.

What is the Professional Career of Rick Owens?

In order to launch his career in the fashion sector, Rick launched a store on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, in 1994. He went to Paris in 2003 with his then-fiancée Michèle Lamy, and the two of them launched their own clothes business, Owenscorp, the following year.

In 2013, the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in London featured Rick’s collection. Rick Owens is the author of the popular novels “L’ai-Je bien descendu?” (2007), “Rick Owens” (2011), and “Rick Owens Furniture” (2017). In addition to Rick Owens, he also founded DRKSHDW, Rick Owens Lilies, and Rick Owens Hun.

He made his stage debut with “Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman” in Milan, Italy, on December 15, 2017, and it ran there until March 25, 2018. In 2018 and 2019, he worked with the popular French sneaker brand Veja and the well-known German shoe producer Birkenstock. Additionally, Rick is a designer, and his first furniture exhibition was held in Berlin.

Who is his wife?

Rick Owens married well-known French fashion designer Michèle Lamy in 2006, and the couple has been together ever since.

Achievements and Recognition

The following is a list of some of Rick’s honors and achievements:

He won the Perry Ellis Award for promising talent in 2002.

In 2017, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2007, he received the Fashion Group International Rule Breaker Award.

He was named Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.

Rise to Stardom

He received the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Lifetime Achievement Award.

He received the Fashion Group International Rule Breaker Award in that year. He received the Menswear Designer of the Year award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.

He gained money by creating apparel, furniture, and writing. He submitted his concept image in 1994, and in 2004 he collaborated with his then-girlfriend Michèle Lamy to launch the design company Owenscorp. (At the time, spouse).

Rick's collection was displayed in 2013 at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in London.

The renowned books "L'ai-Je bien descendu?" (2007), "Rick Owens" (2011), and "Rick Owens Furniture" are written by Rick Owens (2017).

He also established DRKSHDW, Rick Owens Lilies, and Rick Owens Hun in addition to Rick Owens.

On December 15, 2017, he made his stage debut in Milan, Italy, with "Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman," which ran there until March 25, 2018.

He collaborated with the well-known German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock in 2018 and the renowned French sneaker company Veja in 2019.

Rick also works as a designer; his debut furniture exhibition took place in Berlin.

Financial Success of Rick Owens

2013 sees the exhibition Carpenters Galley open in London. The richest fashion designers in the world. Elza Lanzo continues to be the CEO, while her brother-in-law Luca Ruggeri is still the commercial director.

They still hold a combined 20% of the company (Owens and Lamy own the remaining 40%), even though it is logical to assume that the value of those shares has increased significantly.

In 2010, Owenscorp generated close to $40 million in income.