The Little Mermaid Release Date: Something Shady Is Afoot Underneath The Waves

According to recent reports, the production of Disney’s planned live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which was going to star Halle Bailey as the title character, has been postponed.

Due to the widespread spread of the coronavirus epidemic, production on the film, which was scheduled to begin later this month, is one of the projects that Disney has put on pause.

The Little Mermaid is an upcoming musical fantasy film that will be directed by Rob Marshall and produced in the United States of America. The screenplay for the film was written by David Magee, and Marshall, Magee, and John DeLuca came up with the story for the picture.

It is a production of Walt Disney Pictures and is a live-action remake of the animated film of the same name that was released in 1989. That film, in turn, was partially based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story that shares the same name as the film.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Disney came to their conclusion nine days before the production was scheduled to begin. Halle will be joined in the film by Jonah Hauer-King, who has been cast in the role of Prince Eric.

There has been a great deal of discussion regarding the remaining members of the cast, which are rumoured to include Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Javier Bardem as the voice of King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder.

The Little Mermaid Release Date And Trailer

The Little Mermaid will hit theatres on May 26, 2023, but several of the Disney live-action remakes have made their debuts only on Disney+. The Little Mermaid live-action movie trailer from Disney has finally been released.

A David Attenborough nature documentary could easily be confused for the footage, which shows the wonderfully realistic underwater scenery but doesn’t reveal anything else.

The entire sequence, which features the song “Part of Your World,” finishes with Halle Bailey’s Ariel appearing and singing into the camera. Surprisingly, the trailer has garnered a lot of negative feedback and has amassed over one million dislikes on YouTube.

The media firm disabled the dislike count due to the high number of reports. As a result, dislikes are also hidden, but YouTube geniuses were able to determine the precise number of dislike counts with the use of extensions. There are now 1.5 million disapprovals.

The Little Mermaid Cast

Melissa McCarthy was cast in the role of sea witch Ursula, ending years of rumours, and she will undoubtedly bring her razor-sharp comedic skills to the wicked squid.

King Triton, the monarch of Atlantica, will be portrayed by Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father. Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric, the subject of Ariel’s lust, in Little Women.

Queen Selina, a brand-new character in the movie, will be portrayed by British actress Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns).

Singer Halle Bailey, who previously starred in the US sitcom Grown-ish, will play the title role in Ariel.

Awkwafina, who portrays Scuttle, the clueless diving bird who professes to be an authority on the human world, and Jacob Tremblay, who played Flounder in the Good Boys series, will also be lending their voices to CGI characters in The Little Mermaid.

The voice of iconic crab Sebastian, King Triton’s obedient servant tasked with keeping an eye on Ariel, is being provided by Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs.

The Little Mermaid Plot

Disney produced an animated movie in 1989 based on the timeless fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” by Hans Christian Anderson. Ariel, a mermaid who longs to live among humans and experience life above the waves, is the main character of the movie.

As soon as she saves Prince Eric’s life in a shipwreck, Ariel falls in love with him. She then strikes a deal with Ursula, the sea witch, to trade her voice for human legs so that she can be with him.

Ariel must make the prince fall in love with her by kissing him and doing so in order to keep her legs and prevent the prospect of her becoming a mermaid for the rest of her life.

There is always a catch, though, as with every excellent deal. The story has many memorable songs, in classic Disney style, and the upcoming live-action version will be no different.

Along with the well-known standards, the film’s original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will work together to create four new songs.

While it is anticipated that the remake will remain mostly faithful to the animated classic, if the previous live-action versions of Disney animated films like “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King” are any indication, you can expect to see a few minor changes to the story and characters in the upcoming live-action version.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Why are the fans so obnoxious?

The main character Ariel is portrayed as a white woman in the 1989 animated film’s original version. Halle Bailey, the live-action movie’s leading lady, is a stunning black woman. Despite Bailey’s enormous talent, haters have not given the actress an opportunity to defend herself.

What made Ursula exiled?

The enchanted Nautilus shell was given to Ursula, while Triton received the trident. Despite the fact that the two were intended to rule the seas jointly, Ursula was exiled as a result of her avarice and use of dark magic to usurp Triton. Her motivation for the show is the need for vengeance and power.

In The Little Mermaid, how old was Ariel?

Ariel, age 16, experiences an identity crisis, which is of course the main plot of The Little Mermaid. She is restricted by her patriarchal mer-society and feels like an outsider.

