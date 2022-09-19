The Masked Singer Season 8 Release Date: Surprises Like Never Before

The Masked Singer’s TV craze in America appears to have happened only yesterday. We quickly found ourselves in the eighth season of the show as a new cast of celebrities in masks competed for the Golden Mask award.

Some people were stunned to see that Fox had picked up the celebrity guessing game show for yet another season after a contentious seventh.

The programme is referred to as “a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities compete and appear in lavish costumes with full-face masks to disguise their identity.”

For its ninth season, the venerable Fox singing contest known as The Masked Singer will return. The Masked Singer sets itself apart from other singing contests by featuring famous performers who are masked in extravagant and unique costumes.

To decide who stays on the show and who is eliminated, people vote each week. The contender with the least number of votes is therefore identified. It’s up to the judges and audience to make educated guesses as to who is inside because they are anonymous.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Release Date

The first episode of the show’s first season was shown on January 2, 2019. The month of March 2022. The first episode of a run that will last seven seasons has been made available.

The wait is almost over… 👀 #TheMaskedSinger is back — Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on @FOXTV! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hCxkX0krBk — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 9, 2022

In May of 2022, the show The Masked Singer had its eighth season renewed for an additional season. The new season of The Masked Singer is set to premiere on September 21, 2022. The eighth season has a total of eight episodes.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Cast

The show has kept the identities of its stars a mystery despite airing for so many seasons (save for the Rudy Giuliani leak). When you consider it, it’s actually rather astonishing.

The cast is always a surprise to us before the show airs, and we don’t find out who they are until after the show till they are revealed.

The only time we can reasonably guess which celebrity is wearing each costume is when they put on such an amazing performance that the judges can match the voice to the right contestant. However, they are quite infrequent.

Tom Brady reportedly joined the Season 8 filming of The Masked Singer, according to recent rumours. On his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show, he refuted the allegations, though. Alongside Jim Gray, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tom Brady.

Since Tom Brady did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, stories have been circulating about him performing as a masked singer. He later denied being involved, though.

Both Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale have been confirmed as famous guests this season. Nick Cannon will return as host, and the regular panellists will also be present as he takes a brief vacation from having children.

Returning Cast:

The Masked Singers Plot

Each season of The Masked Singer has a number of well-known competitors. A 90-second cover song is performed by four to six participants in a typical show.

This takes place while wearing character attire in front of a judge’s panel and an audience. The “clue package,” which contains hints regarding the performers’ identities before and occasionally after each performance, is distributed.

Additionally, the voice of a famous person who has been technologically disguised narrates a video with cryptic references to what they are renowned for in a recorded interview. It has evolved into a common format.

The panellists’ and audience members’ votes each account for 50% of the final score under the weighted voting system used by the programme.

After that, the participant with the lowest popularity level takes off their disguise to expose themselves.

In the season finale, three candidates are still competing, and after they each perform once more, the winner is announced.

For a specified number of episodes, this elimination process continues. The “Golden Mask” trophy is presented as a reward.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Costumes

The most masks have ever been in a season of Masked Singer, with 22 in this one. 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 golden globe nominations, 42 books, 10 teen choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are among the accomplishments of the season 8 contestants as a whole.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Trailer

A closer look at the theme nights that are a part of the show’s new concept is seen in a trailer for The Masked Singer season 8 premiere.

Everything about the new season, as you can see, is bigger than ever before, including more unmaskings, amazing performances, celebrity visitors, and surprises in store. S

eason 8 of The Masked Singer is all about more, more, more, according to a promo posted to the show’s official Twitter account. More performances, actors, costumes, and two unmaskings are highlighted in the new ad for each show.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Season 7 Winner of The Masked Singer?

Fans were overjoyed to learn that the enigmatic Firefly was the final performer of season 7. Teyana Taylor, a singer-songwriter, was identified as Firefly, and both the judges and the audience were awestruck by her stunning voice.

By having two people remove their masks, is Masked Singer changing its format?

A double revelation will now be part of the new “The Masked Singer” formula. The Masked Singer will undergo some significant adjustments. A brand-new concept, double reveals, and new celebrity singers will be included in each episode of the competition show’s eighth season, Fox revealed on Wednesday.

If the button on the masked singer is pushed, what will happen?

If a panellist takes a chance and correctly identifies the celebrity, the competitor must remove their mask and be eliminated, and the panellist earns two additional points toward their Golden Ear total. In the event that the prediction is incorrect, the competitor keeps their mask on and continues to compete.

The music is recorded or do the masked singers actually sing life?

Fans want to know whether the celebs on The Masked Singer sing live or to pre-recorded tracks because it’s not really essential for people in large masks to lip sync. That is the answer: they sing about life.

