The Masked Singer (Season 9) Should You Watch It?

Season 9 of The Masked Singer is coming to a conclusion, and the Supreme 6 (California Roll, Macaw, UFO, Medusa, Gargoyle, and Mantis) have fresh performances and clues to assist them figure out who they are.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, saving Medusa, the Gargoyle, and Mantis. To decide who moves on to the quarterfinals, a unique Battle of the Saved has been set up.

The winner of the ninth season’s “Save Round” of “The Masked Singer” will join California Roll, Macaw, and UFO in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the tournament, they each won their respective Battle Royale rounds by eliminating their opponents.

They were picked by the judges to go on to the next round. New performances and hints from the Supreme 6 were unveiled by presenter Nick Cannon in a special edition of The Masked Singer.

California Roll Has Natural Talent?

California Roll from season 9 of The Masked Singer beat off Medusa to win New York Night and a bye to the quarterfinals. They debuted with a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.” They then sang “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel in the ensuing Battle Royale against Medusa.

Members of California Roll were on Broadway, attended an Ivy League university, and got married, among other hints as to their identities. The band has shared the stage with such notables as Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg, among others.

California Roll performed “Total Darkness of the Love” by Bonnie Tyler in the sixth season of “The Masked Singer Supreme.” The baseball pitcher, the group assignment notebook, and the figure 5 billion were all emphasized as possible hints.

The Masked Singer judges thought they might be Nicole from “Pitch Perfect,” Ken from “High School Musical,” and Jenny from “The Lion King” on Broadway. On the other hand, Jenny and Robin correctly identified Pentatonix as the performing group they were thinking about. Pentatonix, like the traditional sushi roll, consists of five singers.

Mitch Grassi, Scotty Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola, plus Matt Sallee are all members of this crew. It’s possible that the Supreme 6 are a band with pitch-perfect harmonies, as hinted at by the clues.

In addition, their YouTube channel has been viewed over five billion times. Taking into account the information about the California Rolls that has already been made public, it seems likely that Pentatonix is hiding behind the sushi.

The Macaw Roared To Victory?

After performing “Live Like You Are Dying” by Timothy McGraw on Country Night, the Macaw advanced to the Battle Royale, where he ultimately lost to Fairy (Holly Rose Peete). There was a performance of “That Never Impresses Me Much” by Shania Twain. The judges advanced Macaw to the following round.

Macaw sang “Photograph” by the musician Ed Sheeran on the Top 6 episode. Some of his earlier hints were also emphasized. Using his telescope as an example, he said, “Tele-, tele-, telenovelas?”

Jenny picked up on his salsa tip, and he was proud to say that made her question if he was an expert dancer. In addition, Macaw disclosed that the judges were on the correct track with the upward arrows hint.

When taken together, Macaw’s earlier hints reveal he is in fact the famous musician David Archuleta. In 2008, David finished second on Season 7 of American Idol. This telenovela hint would make sense given that he featured in a Filipino TV miniseries called Nandito Ako in 2012.

His mom, Guadalupa Mayorga, is a salsa musician and dancer, therefore the salsa hint is probably a reference to her. The upward arrows may allude to the title of his 2017 song. He once again showcased his excellent voice on the Supreme 6 episode, this time by performing “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran.

Conclusion

All six of this season’s Masked Singer’s Supreme are deserving of the Golden Mask. Medusa, Gargoyle, & Mantis in the Battle to be Saved? That ought to be something to see. One of them will face off against California Roll, Macaw, & UFO in an exciting quarterfinal.