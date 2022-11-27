The Most Awaited Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod Is Here! Get Ready For Horror And Action

An future mod for Half-Life Alyx dubbed LEVITATION has a trailer that was uploaded by CoreyLaddo on YouTube. There will be about 4-5 hours of gameplay in Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION. Half-Life: Alyx LEVITATION has been in development for two years and is now open to the public.

The game’s new story, added by the mod, picks up where the original one left off. As a prequel to Half-Life 2, Half-Life: Alyx is the most recent instalment in the Half-Life series.

Despite the ongoing wait for Half-Life 3, the game was ultimately praised by both fans and critics, despite some fan backlash caused by the transition to VR.

Naturally, and as with other mods, LEVITATION will be freely accessible to all Half-Life Alyx owners. This mod appears to have new environments, though I’m not sure if there are also new monsters. Nevertheless, many Half-Life Alyx owners will be excited by this.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod Launched

Half-Life: Alyx LEVITATION has been in development for two years and is now open to the public.

Despite the ongoing wait for Half-Life 3, the game was ultimately praised by both fans and critics, despite some fan backlash caused by the transition to VR. A team led by FMPONE and CoreyLaddo developed the Half-Life: Alyx game mod LEVITATION, which has a brand-new campaign with an expected duration of 3 to 5 hours.

The mod has been in production for a while even though its first teaser was only released in April. According to CoreyLaddo, who is most known for his S2FM G-Man videos on YouTube, the crew sought to “produce something equivalent in quality to Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx.” To celebrate the mod’s debut, a fresh trailer with some gameplay was provided.

As Alyx Vance investigates an anomaly in Sector X of City 17, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION puts players back in her shoes. Alyx decides to do her own investigation after learning of a floating building and two missing resistance members, but as the mod’s video indicates, getting the answers won’t be simple or straightforward.

We're finally releasing LEVITATION, an epic custom campaign for Half-Life: Alyx. After years of trying our best to create a new classic Half-Life VR experience, you can play LEVITATION on the Steam Workshop now: https://t.co/ia75Jmy0XZ pic.twitter.com/dGpa6MuCGO — FMPONE (@FMPONE) November 25, 2022

With only her wits, her tools, and Russell’s assistance, Alyx will have to battle through Combine forces. Anyone with a copy of the original game can download the mod for nothing from the Steam Workshop. Now is a fantastic moment for interested players to check out Half-Life: Alyx if they haven’t already.

Players will still need a VR headset to play the game, which is currently on sale on Steam. The Valve Index and its controls were tailored for the VR experience, but players can use any PC-compatible headset, including the Meta Quest 2.

Fans of Valve’s games have developed an almost limitless amount of art, mods, and homages to the games the developer has released over the years. Valve, in contrast to many other game developers, is receptive to mods being created for their games, as evidenced by the Half-Life 2 VR conversion mod that was released earlier in 2022.

Although there was a long period of silence before the publication of Alyx, it is evident that interest in future Gordon Freeman adventures remains high. Only time will tell if Valve steps up and releases more tales from the Half-Life universe, but when Valve doesn’t, fans behind projects like LEVITATION will be ready to provide fresh content.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod New Adventure

The fact that many of the core Valve games can be modified is one of their strongest features. Numerous unique and original user content pieces have been added to games like Half-Life, Team Fortress, Counter-Strike, and others over the years.

One was curious as to how much modders could achieve with Half-Life: Alyx, a cutting-edge VR game and the winner of the Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 award. The response is a lot. Half-Life: Alyx Levitation, an unofficial new adventure mod, will be available on Steam Workshop in the latter half of 2022.

On April 3, 2022, the creators of the Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod, Corey Laddo and FMPONE, posted a complete trailer for their work on Laddo’s YouTube page. It might be difficult to discern if you weren’t aware that it was a mod for Half-Life: Alyx because the quality (at least in the trailer) is so impressive.

Half Life Alyx: Levitation is absolutely gorgeous!!!! I adore it so far @FMPONE. Your maps are super amazing! pic.twitter.com/yrcnFNIWR1 — Ritsu (@ritsucaps) November 25, 2022

Alyx Vance and the rest of the human resistance will battle the Combine and its alien allies throughout the approximately four-to-five-hour adventure promised by Laddo and FMPONE in Levitation. Already a fantastic game, Half-Life: Alyx.

The Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 award, among many other 2020 Year of the Games accolades, was an obvious choice because of the sense of immersion in battle, puzzle-solving, exploration, and so much more. Although there was always a chance that Half-Life: Alyx’s Steam Workshop will produce some truly excellent works, Levitation looks just stunning.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod Story

The popular VR game Half-Life: Alyx’s tale is continued in Levitation, a mod that is currently accessible on Steam (opens in new tab). After the events of Half-Life: Alyx, the main character and her companion Russell return to City 17 to try to save their friends and perhaps the entire resistance.

In compared to the game’s development, Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation went from announcement to completion quite quickly. It wasn’t made public till April of this year. The finished product seems like a fairly substantial experience, with eight stages featuring new voice lines and character animations.

The plot is scheduled to last 3-4 hours rather than 4-5, which is a slight reduction from what was first promised. The debut trailer appears to be rather impressive. The Steam Workshop page reads, “Alyx returns to City-17 after meeting the G-MAN, and teams up with Russell once more.”

“In Sector X of City-17, a strange levitating structure appeared while she was gone. Barry and Maya, two important resistance figures, made the decision to enter Sector X and look around until their signal stopped.”

The response to Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation has been overwhelmingly good. Levitation is said to be of the “same level of quality as the base game,” according to BossMan and Steam user Rabid Child, who both referred to it in the comments as “Valve-level quality design.”

The mod has only ever been consistently criticised for its performance, however it’s unclear at this moment how common that experience is. It appears that the designers are investigating it: Project manager Shawn Snelling, also known as FMPONE, recently tweeted about a performance issue and inquired as to whether the user was wearing an Index or Quest headset.

Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation is free, despite being a large and developed contribution to the Half-Life canon: Simply subscribe to the mod through the Workshop website to play, and then launch Part One. When necessary, subsequent chapters will automatically load.

To get the full experience, you’ll also need Half-Life: Alyx and a VR headset (such as a Valve Index, HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift), but if you don’t have either of them, you can try a non-VR mod in its place: Although some of them are somewhat (or highly) janky, they continue to improve.

