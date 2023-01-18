‘The Price Of Glee’ Documentary: Here Is How To Watch And Stream

The new Investigation Discovery docuseries “The Price of Glee,” which premieres on Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, examines the tragedy that has plagued the popular Ryan Murphy musical series “Glee” over the years (ID).

About ‘The Price of Glee’

Investigation Discovery has produced a new television series consisting of three parts that examines the tragic endings to the lives of three of the teenage stars from the television show “Glee.” These endings are tragic in very different ways.

An accidental drug overdose took the life of actor Cory Monteith in the year 2013. At that time, the show was still airing, and the fifth season had an emotional episode called “The Quarterback,” which dealt with the death of Monteith’s character Finn Hudson. The episode was titled “The Quarterback.”

Naya Rivera’s body was found in 2020, coincidentally on the seventh anniversary of Cory Monteith’s passing. The actress had drowned while trying to save her kid during a boating trip.

After pleading guilty to charges of possessing child pornography, which were expected to result in Salling serving a jail sentence ranging from four to seven years, actor Mark Salling took his own life in 2018, shortly after pleading guilty to the allegations.

According to a press release issued by ID, “The Price of Glee” intends to investigate the “endless controversies, tabloid gossip, and terrible tragedies [that] beset the rising stars on what was intended to be the most happy programme on television.”

Author Viraj Patil