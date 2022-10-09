Home Entertainment The Redeem Team Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Basketball Documentary

The Redeem Team Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Basketball Documentary

Entertainment October 9, 2022 · 0 Comment

redeem team documentary release date

The United States went on to win the following two gold medals, further solidifying their position as the basketball superpower in the world. This was because the 1992 Dream Team, the first USA men’s team composed of professionals, dominated the Barcelona Olympics.

With a team that had talents like Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Stephon Marbury, and the young trio of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony in Athens in 2004, their effort was undone when they went on to lose to eventual gold medalists Argentina in the semi-final and settled for bronze.

This defeat launched the Redeem Team, a 2008 initiative led by Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, James, Wade, and Anthony, whose goal aim was to put USA basketball back on top of the podium in Beijing.

The first teaser for "The Redeem Team," a documentary following their gold medal-winning campaign at the 2008 Olympics and includes behind-the-scenes video and interviews with Bryant, James, Wade, and Anthony, was released by Netflix on September 13.

Also Read: ‘Scream’ Season 2 Finale: The Killer Is Revealed

The Redeem Team Release Date

When will ‘The Redeem Team’ be released?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that The Redeem Team will become available to stream on the platform exclusively beginning on Friday, October 7, 2023.

The Redeem Team will be released at the same time as the majority of Netflix Originals, which is at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). This makes it an ideal choice for anyone who are searching for something new to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Team USA 2008 Olympic Roster

PlayersPositionTeam
Chris PaulPoint GuardNew Orleans Hornets
Jason KiddPoint GuardDallas Mavericks
Deron WilliamsPoint GuardUtah Jazz
Kobe Bryant (c)Shooting GuardLos Angeles Lakers
Dwyane WadeShooting GuardMiami Heat
Michael ReddShooting GuardMilwaukee Bucks
LeBron JamesSmall ForwardCleveland Cavaliers
Carmelo AnthonySmall ForwardDenver Nuggets
Tayshaun PrinceSmall ForwardDetroit Pistons
Carlos BoozerPower ForwardUtah Jazz
Chris BoshPower Forward/CenterToronto Raptors
Dwight HowardCenterOrlando Magic

Team USA Results At Beijing 2008

OpponentResultGame
China101-70 (W)Group stage
Angola97-76 (W)Group stage
Greece92-69 (W)Group stage
Spain119-82 (W)Group stage
Germany106-57 (W)Group stage
Austraila116-85 (W)Quarter-final
Argentina101-81 (W)Semi-final
Spain118-107 (W)Final

Who Were The Redeem Team?

The United States men’s basketball team had one of its most embarrassing finishes in the Olympics when they took the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

This occurred only eight years after the 1996 United States men’s Olympic basketball team, also known as the “Dream Team III,” was considered to be one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled.

Who exactly were members of The Redeem Team?

Following its run of three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics, the United States men’s basketball team was heavily favoured to capture the title once more. However, due to weak performances and three losses to Puerto Rico, Lithuania, and the eventual winners of the gold medal, Argentina, the United States team was only able to achieve the bronze medal.

It is certainly an amazing accomplishment to win a bronze medal at the Olympics, but for the United States of America, this result was extremely disappointing when one considers that every time a team from the United States competes in the Olympics, it is essentially a “All-Star” team.

Four years later, at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, the men’s basketball team from the United States of America returned with a fury. The team was given the moniker “Redeem Team” due to its primary objective, which was to recover the gold medal and demonstrate to the rest of the world that the United States of America continues to be the dominant force in the sport.

Read More: What Was The Doom Of Valyria And What Caused It?

What Is The Redeem Team About?

What is the documentary about?

The documentary titled “The Redeem Team” will depict the tale of the United States Olympic Men’s Basketball Team from 2008 and their mission to redeem themselves after suffering a defeat at the Olympics in Athens in 2004.

The Redeem Team tells the story of the United States Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 using never-before-seen Olympic footage and material from behind-the-scenes. This comes after the previous team’s shocking performance at the Olympic Games in Athens, which took place four years earlier.

The documentary provides an intriguing portrayal of team building and incorporates insightful interviews with athletes and coaches like as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

The Redeem Team trailer

You may satisfy your curiosity about what Netflix has in store for its new documentary by watching the official trailer for The Redeem Team, which can be found below:

The first teaser for “The Redeem Team,” a documentary that chronicles the team’s run to win the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics and has behind-the-scenes video as well as interviews with Bryant, James, Wade, and Anthony, was released on Netflix on September 13.



Sheetal

I'm a 4th Year student of Architecture Undergraduate programme at Priyadarshini Institute of Architecture And Design Studies, Nagpur. During my studies, I have worked on multiple projects and these assignments have helped me to become a great team player and how to function well in fast paced and deadline driven environments. Some of interests are Sketching, listening and exploring old music, watching documentaries and being an architectural student I like to explore the conceptual angle of every element.

