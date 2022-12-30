The Suspect In The South Side Shooting On A Cop: Charges Pending

On Thursday, a Chicago police officer was wounded in the line of duty after being called to the South Side of the city in response to another shooting. The cop was evaluated and treated at the hospital after being transported there.

The gunman and any potential accomplices have not been captured at this time, but the police are actively hunting for them, along with anyone else who may have been involved.

The event reportedly took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time somewhere in the region of the 8700 block of South State Street, as indicated by the reports from the Chicago Police Department. After that, a group of people, including one who was equipped with a gun, approached a man in his twenties and shot him in the arm, as reported by the police. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person was sent to the hospital with injuries that did not pose a threat to their life.

He was in no immediate danger when he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition remained unchanged.

The Chicago Police Department has disclosed that one of their officers suffered a minor leg injury while responding to the event. The incident occurred as a result of the officer engaging in a confrontation with a person who was present at the location. During the course of the encounter, an altercation took place.

The person who was suspected of assaulting the police officer has been taken into custody, and official charges have been filed against them.

Read More: