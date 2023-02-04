The Truth About Whether or Not Karan Johar Is Gay

Karan Johar, better known by his stage name KJo, is currently preoccupied with presenting Bigg Boss OTT, a show that streams on the Voot website. His sexual orientation has frequently been in the headlines, and “Is Karan Johar Married?” is the most frequently asked question about him on Google. Here, we’ll discuss the truth against the rumours surrounding KJo’s sexual orientation. He’s not gay, is he?

At the age of 48, Karan Johar is the father of twins, a boy and a girl. The girl’s name is Roohi, which is a reversal of KJo’s mother’s name Hiroo, while the boy’s name is Yash (after KJo’s father’s name). Through surrogacy, he became a father of twins in 2017. The director serves as the Bigg Boss OTT TV host, generating positive TRP before Bigg Boss 15.

Hints From The Past

Regardless of the questions that have been posed to him, KJo has always been incredibly open. He avoided directly discussing his sexual inclination on public forums. Nevertheless, he had already made hints about it on a few platforms, including the AIB roast and his own show, “Koffee With Karan,” which he hosted with Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

Karan Johar’s Concerns to talk about his Sexual Orientation in India

Karan Johar has explained in his autobiography, “An Unsuitable Boy,” which he co-wrote with Poonam Saxena, why he does not and cannot talk about his sexuality on public platforms.

This is a book that Karan Johar has written with Poonam Saxena. In his writing, he stated, “Everyone is aware of my sexual orientation.” It is not necessary for me to yell it out. If you need more details, I won’t provide them because I live in a country where it’s possible that I could go to jail for stating what I’m about to say.

Karan continued his writing by discussing the backwards mentality and homophobia that are prevalent in our nation. And the daily vitriol he read about him on social media, particularly on Twitter, where he was reportedly quoted as stating, “I have become like the poster boy of homosexuality in this nation.

” To tell you the truth, I have no problem with other people expressing anything they want to say about me. Twitter is the platform with the most abuse.

The first thing I see when I open my eyes in the morning are at least 200 hateful posts with messages like “Get out, you’re poisoning our nation, you’re dirtying society” or “Shove [IPC Section] 377 up your arse.” I am forced to deal with this on a daily basis, but I have trained myself to laugh it off.

Karan Johar’s Reaction on Abrogation of Section 377

On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India abolished section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. This made the film director Karan Johar, also known as KJo, very delighted. He sent out a tweet that read, “Historical judgement!!!! I feel such pride today! The elimination of homophobia as a criminal offence and the repeal of Section 377 would be a major victory for humanity and equal rights. The nation once again has access to its oxygen!”

Relationship Between Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar

In the book, he also dispels all of the allegations that were spreading regarding his romantic involvement with Shah Rukh Khan. He is quoted as saying, “For heaven’s sake, for years there were stories about Shah Rukh and me. And as a result, I was severely shaken up by it.

I was a guest on a show that airs on a Hindi channel, and the host questioned me about Shah Rukh. The interviewer told me, “Yeh Anokha Rishta Hai Aap Ka.” Because of the way he phrased it, I found myself becoming really irate. I questioned her, “If I asked you if you were sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?” She responded, “How will I know unless you tell me?” Therefore, he responded with, “What do you mean? How dare you criticise my intelligence like that? I responded by asking, “How could you possibly ask me that question?” Regardless of the highs and lows that Shah Rukh and I have experienced together, I still consider him to be a father figure and an older brother to me. It’s ludicrous that I looked at him like that or allowed myself to get involved in those rumours in the first place.

Karan johar sir, today Supreme Court strike down article 377. It’s a historic day for the people who believe in equal rights for all. Congratulations to both of you. pic.twitter.com/15RlxpApnZ — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 6, 2018

There was a moment when Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s fraternity was called into question. Rumors grew in fresh, and even a controversial self-proclaimed movie critic named Kamaal Rashid Khan congratulated them following the abrogation of Section 377. The inference is that Karan Johar is gay but has never been upfront about his relationships with other men.

A glance into Karan’s biography reveals just the sentimental side of his personality, despite the fact that he may come off as a happy-go-lucky man on camera, ready to take on his friends and actors on film sets or even the guests on his programme.

The fact that he has written down his experiences in the biography is evidence that he has experienced enough hardship in his otherwise privileged existence. You won’t have the guts to be forthright and honest about it until you’ve faced every obstacle with complete self-assurance and in a manner that doesn’t make you feel like you need to apologise for anything.

Karan has used many different venues to bare his soul, but “An Unsuitable Boy” is simply one of them; his revelations about life are extremely motivational.