The Voice Season 22 Voting App: Vote Now And Save Your Favorite Contestants!

November 14, 2022, the first of “The Voice” season 22’s live episodes will be shown on NBC. Once the voting for each contestant’s performance has begun, the viewers will decide who advances to the next round of the competition and what happens to the other candidates.

There are presently 20 competitors still in the race, and one more will be reinstated at the beginning of tonight’s episode to bring the total number of competitors back up to 21.

It is imperative that fans vote for their favorite competitors from the teams of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend on tomorrow night, since that number will most likely be reduced by roughly half on that night.

Who Are The Voice season 22 Judges?

A rotating cast of outstanding judges and coaches may be seen on The Voice. The judges’ unique coaching philosophies vary from season to season, adding something new to the programme.

The only coach who has been with the competition since the start is the country musician Blake Shelton, and he makes sure everyone knows it.

In his sixth season on The Voice, John Legend is back. When Legend made his debut in season 16, Shelton’s exuberant enthusiasm had a fantastic counterpoint. It’s entertaining to hear and watch them joke around.

After taking a break for her residency in Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani will return to the programme this season. For six separate, non-consecutive seasons, Stefani worked as a judge. Shelton and Shelton’s marriage has made their chemistry even more entertaining to witness.

Kelly Clarkson is replaced by Camilla Cabello for this cycle. The amazing vocalist is no stranger to The Voice; during season 21, she worked as a guest coach for Team Legend. Once more, presenter Carson Daly is in charge of keeping the coaches in line.

Who Are The Top 13 On The Voice?

Team Blake

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Team Legend

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen

Kique

Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Devix

Saved By Their Coach

Rowan Grace – Team Blake

Kim Cruse – Team Legend

Alyssa Witrado – Team Gwen

Eric Who -Team Camila

Instant Save

Bryce Leatherwood

The Voice Season 22 Episode 19

The song “Southern Nights” was performed by Blake Shelton and his group this week on The Voice. A coach was spotted singing with their entire team for the first time this season.

The audience applauded the dynamic ensemble performance, and Shelton earned a standing ovation from each of the other judges. John was pleased with his team’s performance in the Dedication-themed episode since he believed it showed the singers’ true emotions to the audience.

Team The “highlight of my life,” according to Gwen, was the team members’ performances. Camila Cabello was desperate to gain the favour of the other coaches. Like Blake, she too participated in a team performance, singing The Turtle’s Happy Together in a lovely tune with her teammates.

Camila stated during the last performances that the audience will miss Eric’s “heart” and “over-dramatic performances.” She remarked that she thought the participant on The Voice sung “with a lot of love and thankfulness.”

Later, Camilla pleaded with the crowd to “redeem” themselves by preserving Devix. Kique, on the other hand, needed to go to the next round since Gwen believed it was a mistake for him to remain in the elimination round. She also received support from Gwen.

Alyssa made a significant impression on the crowd, even the kids, according to Blake. An 8-year-old boy had informed him that he admired Alyssa’s self-assurance, he recalled. There are currently just 10 singers left on The Voice season 22 after the most recent round ended.

What Is The Voice Season 22 All About?

Some of the best vocalists in the country may be heard competing on the singing competition show, “The Voice.” Five competition rounds are included in the show’s novel format: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performance shows.

Every week, the singers with the fewest votes will be eliminated. One will ultimately be crowned “The Voice,” winning a recording deal as the ultimate reward. The Knockout Rounds this season will feature a brand-new format component.

Three-way knockouts will be used for the first time ever during this stage of the competition. As they compete for the victory, the coaches’ and their artists’ stakes have never been higher. Instead of hiring a huge mentor, coaches will work closely with their artists to help them be ready for this new task. One cycle each year will now be the limit for “The Voice.”

It won’t be returning in the spring but will be back in the fall for its 21st season. Frances Berwick, chairperson of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, stated, “We want to maintain The Voice’s position as one of the most watched television programmes as we enter the 21st cycle in the autumn.

We intend to eventize this venerable series. The greatest approach to save the brand while still superserving fans, in our opinion, is to deliver one incredible cycle this year. We believe The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come.

‘The Voice’ 2022 Voting App

The easiest method to engage with the programme and vote is to download The Voice Official App. On iOS and Android, the app allows you to vote for and save artists while you view live content. Users must create an NBCUniversal Profile before casting a ballot via the Voice Official App.

Additionally, the profile may be used to vote for “America’s Got Talent” in the following season of the programme. The app also enables you to build a fantasy squad of the players you believe will succeed during the season and rank your team against those of other users who have done the same.

Voting will be available to viewers throughout and after the Monday night broadcasts through the morning of the results show during the live shows.

Voting for the episodes airing on November 14, November 21, November 28, December 5, and December 12 will take place overnight. Voting is limited to ten times per artist and per email address. Monday evenings at 8 p.m. ET, voting begins, and ends at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesdays. The rules and instructions for voting for “The Voice” are all available online.

The Voice Season 22 Instant Save

The singers that have received the fewest votes will be revealed on “The Voice” episodes that air on Tuesdays. The Instant Save will then take place in real-time, giving viewers a five-minute opportunity throughout the broadcast to save and keep one of those singers in the competition.

Viewers can engage in the Instant Save money in the two following ways:

online at NBC.com/VoiceSave.

on your phone with the official “The Voice” app.

According to NBC.com, just one vote may be cast for each candidate using either form of voting. The following Tuesday episodes will be up for voting for Instant Saves:

November 15

November 22

November 29

December 6

