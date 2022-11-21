The Walking Dead Ending: Last Few Moments Explained

It’s officially done for The Walking Dead. Not really, though. The reason being that, despite the fact that the series finale is titled “Rest In Peace,” this property continues to move forward with not one, not two, but three new spin-offs, in addition to already airing programmes like Tales and Fear The Walking Dead.

This (not-so-final) final episode still has a lot of material to cover despite its lengthy running time. There is a large quantity of legacy to process, in addition to a huge number of character arcs.

Furthermore, those aforementioned spinoffs must be established, which is a rather challenging task for any programme, much less one that also features Michonne and Rick Grimes, the Ghosts of the Walking Past.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne make their long-awaited returns in the Walking Dead series finale (Danai Gurira). Since they are two of the most dynamic characters in the series, their limited on-screen time is electrifying right away and also demonstrates how much the franchise has missed them.

Thankfully, a six-episode spinoff starring Rick and Michonne is in the works and is scheduled to debut in 2023. But first, let’s dissect the finale so we can put this season of The Walking Dead to rest. And now, let’s get right to the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Rick And Michonne Return

It may be argued that it is impolite for a series finale to save its best content for what amounts to a promo for a future series that will require more of its viewers’ time. And “one” could very well be you. I make that argument. I can’t deny that Rick and Michonne’s comeback was fantastic, regardless of how I feel about their appearances in connection to the remainder of the finale.

A figure strikes a match after Daryl (Norman Reed) rides out into the distance. Then we witness yet another character starts a fire. The Walking Dead doesn’t linger on the mystery for very long before giving us heartbreaking closeups of Rick and Michonne’s faces.

They are each writing letters to their daughter Judith while they are separated from one another and the rest of their family. Additionally, the writing is incredibly nice. Michonne and Rick describe how they came to realise that all life is interconnected. They never end. components of a whole that never stop. Unstoppable life, one.

Rick and Michonne, however, are not merely poets. They are action-oriented people. And soon they jump into action. Michonne continues her quest to find her love and bring her family back together by donning some rather awesome armour and galloping a horse into a massive horde of zombies.

While all is going on, Rick is lost in the forest, barefoot and sporting a jacket bearing the recognisable circular emblem of the Civic Republic Military. (Read up here for additional information on them.) Rick hears chopper blades buzzing and panic as he approaches a stream.

“Consignee Grimes, you’ve been located and are ordered to surrender,” a voice yells over the helicopter’s speakers. Maintain your position and raise your hands. The voice continues, sounding more friendly “Rick, get moving.

Like he already warned you, there is no way out for the living. Rick is then seen to be standing on the outskirts of a sizable destroyed city as the camera pans back. It looks like New York because of how big the skyline is. And given what we know about the CRM, that would make sense.

You might remember that a helicopter bearing the CRM emblem picked up Rick Grimes when he originally left The Walking Dead back in season 9. The mystery CRM was last seen by the majority of Walking Dead watchers at that point, but The Walking Dead: World Beyond filled in a little more of their backstory.

The exact location of the CRM is unknown, but a sizable amount of their force is thought to be dispersed around New York State. In the post-apocalyptic United States, a sizable group called the Civic Republic Military is attempting to rebuild society much like The Commonwealth did.

They are, however, more scientifically oriented and blatantly vicious as opposed to being politically corrupt, unlike The Commonwealth. They exterminated one of their rival Omaha settlements out of fear that they would one day become powerful enough to oppose their global recreation goal (and subsequent domination).

Additionally, they conducted horrifying reanimation experiments on live individuals. Was Rick set to participate in one of those experiments? Most likely not, as he would already be dead and researchers would be looking into his zombie brain. However, the fact that he is referred to as “Consignee Grimes” shows that The CRM is still holding him captive. What is the purpose? We’ll probably find out the next year.

What Happened To The Characters In Walking Dead?

The last scene of The Walking Dead jumps forward a year following Pamela Milton’s arrest and the Commonwealth estate fireball. The Commonwealth’s new Governor is Ezekiel. This not only resolves Khary Payton’s stirring speech prior to the final battle in The Walking Dead season finale, but it also completes Ezekiel’s character journey after he declined to assume leadership after the fall of the Kingdom.

Ezekiel’s right-hand man is the now-Lieutenant Mercer, while Carol performs the duties of Director of Operations ala “Lance Hornsby.” Although Eugene was seen rescuing children from the Commonwealth children’s home, this youngster appears to be his biological daughter.

Eugene and Max are still a sweet couple, and they have a child named Rosie (after Rosita, of course). There is plenty of romance, with Yumiko and Magna, Mercer and Princess, Lydia and Elijah, and others remaining together, but one long-teased union has unhappily not materialised.

In their final interaction on The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon and Connie display a flirty friendship without any sign of a romantic relationship. Connie’s remark, “How’s the frontier?” suggests that Daryl’s nomadic lifestyle and refusal to establish roots in one place are to blame for the lack of romance.

All three of Aaron, Jerry, and Gabriel live in Alexandria; Gabriel is now in charge of Coco as a result of Rosita’s passing. Negan’s gift to Judith suggests that he, Annie, and their newborn kid also reside in Hilltop, or at the very least are close enough to bring gifts.

The compass itself is a reference to The Walking Dead season 9, when Negan took Judith’s compass during his jail break and subsequently offered to restore it. Judith gave Negan permission to keep it because she thought he might need assistance finding his way.

Negan has finally chosen his new course, as evidenced by his final handing over of the compass. Maggie is the head of a rebuilt Hilltop colony that, like Alexandria, has made considerable advancements in construction throughout the time jump, but Oceanside’s state is mostly ignored by The Walking Dead’s season finale.

The only mention of the sandy community comes from Eugene, who looks forward to Coco swimming there, even though Luke and Jules previously revealed that it had been attacked by the Commonwealth. This statement might indicate that Oceanside is still occupied after The Walking Dead finishes.

The Walking Dead Final Episode

Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead concluded with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) looking for his family in the zombie apocalypse, exactly as it had begun. Sunday’s series finale of the AMC zombie thriller spent the majority of its final 64 minutes concluding the eleven seasons of the programme before an epilogue revealing what happened following Rick’s catastrophic helicopter flight in Lincoln’s final episode.

The series finale of The Walking Dead, “Rest in Peace,” concentrated on the last defence of the survivors against the Commonwealth, pitting them against both the living and the dead. Almost everyone survived the final episode of The Walking Dead in the end.

Governor Pamela Milton ordered the survivors to stream into the city’s lower ward and away from the guarded Estates, where they found themselves trapped between the Commonwealth’s army of white-armored warriors and an advancing zombie herd (Laila Robins).

Variant walkers poured into the hospital via a breach, but Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) managed to provide an emergency blood transfusion, rescuing Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), who had been trapped in the crossfire of a shootout with Governor Milton’s men.

The walkers that were swarming the Commonwealth’s streets claimed the lives of Luke (Dan Fogler) and his girlfriend Jules (Alex Sgambati). Rosita (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) broke away from the group and battled their way through the horde of walkers to get to Rosita’s kidnapped infant daughter at the children’s home.

General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), who Governor Milton had detained on suspicion of treason because of his attempted takeover, was freed from jail by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Governor Milton’s army started shooting people caught climbing the gates after all groups had gathered at a safe house inside the Estates, but Mercer wouldn’t watch. “This is not your battle. These individuals are not yours “The survivors heard from Mercer. “They are, in fact. You might not believe this place is worth saving, but you are, Ezekiel said to Mercer as he rallied their people.

That makes sense to me given how they treated us. To me, it’s worth it, though. Because of the people. And I’m not going to stand by and let them lose without a fight. today not. Along with you. Other than?” To unlock the gates and save the living who Governor Milton had left to perish outside the Estates, everyone risked their lives.

She reasoned, “If I open the gates, the dead will get in.” Not just the living, only. The living, according to Daryl, have just one enemy, and that enemy is the walking dead. Negan offered to deliver the fatal blow if doing so would spare Maggie the consequences and attempted to convince Maggie not to kill Governor Milton.

However, Mercer detained Governor Milton for serious crimes against Commonwealth citizens before Maggie could fire, a fate that the formerly-incarcerated Negan described as “worse than death.”

The Commonwealth’s citizens worked with the survivors to draw the horde into the gated community that was set to blow as the walkers encroached on the Estates. Following the evacuation of the Estates and the flooding of their private sewers with military fuel, a timed detonation sparked a string of explosions that obliterated the Estates and the walkers inside of them.

Pamela wound up where she belonged in the aftermath: in jail. However, Maggie admitted to Negan that she could never forgive him for killing Glenn and said she didn’t want to hate him any longer. After one final family dinner during which a toast was made to the lives lost, Rosita revealed that she had been bitten by a walker before succumbing to it.

The Commonwealth discovered a fresh start after a year-long gap. The survivors will work to improve the Commonwealth as governor Ezekiel Sutton, lieutenant governor Michael Mercer, and deputy governor Carol Peletier lead it. Rosie, a baby girl, was born to Eugene and Max (Margot Bingham).

The close-knit group of sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) have made their home at the Commonwealth. Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) are messengers for the interconnected communities of Commonwealth, Hilltop, and Alexandria.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel are among the leaders of the Alexandria Safe-Zone, which has been rebuilt. Negan has changed his location. Maggie went back to Hilltop with her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). She informed Daryl and Carol that she wanted to discuss the future. “There’s a lot out there to learn about, and I think it’s time we did,” the speaker said.

Daryl has travelled outside of the Commonwealth in order to experience “the frontier.” Daryl promised to keep an eye out for and bring her parents’ home after Judith revealed the truth about Michonne’s quest to find Rick. After saying goodbye to Carol and Ezekiel and leaving the Grimes kids in their charge, Daryl rode off into the distance.

In the end, The Walking Dead was a story about life rather than death. Judith delivered the series’ concluding line, finally uttering the code phrase she had been keeping with her parents, Rick and Michonne: “We’re the ones who live.”

