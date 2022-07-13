The Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date: When Did Warrior Nun Season 2 Come Out?

Warrior Nun, for example, is a real show that debuted in 2020 and quickly became one of Netflix’s top ten most-watched series. The plot revolves around Ava (Alba Baptista), a young orphan who wakes up in a morgue and soon discovers she’s been imbued with ancient abilities thanks to an artefact embedded in her back.

As a result, she’s earned a free membership in the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of—are you getting it yet?—warrior nuns. Warriors nuns have sworn to protect the world from demonic forces, but Ava isn’t sure she believes them.

What follows is a lot of Supernatural-style baddie-fighting, flashy outfits, and spiffy superpowers, but the delightful cast saves this otherwise irreverent show from alienating its audience. Warrior Nun, one of Netflix’s many comic book adaptations, quickly grew a fan base eager for season 2.

After all, we need to know what happens after the massive cliffhanger of the finale. Will the epic battle between good and evil be witnessed? Or, like Maria in The Sound of Music, will Ava give up her halo for a life in the hills? Season 2 is finally on its way after a two-year hiatus caused largely by the pandemic. So far, here’s what we know.

Release Date of The Warrior Nun

Season 2 of The Warrior Nun will be released on Netflix sometime in Winter 2022. The show’s creators teased a second season almost immediately after Warrior Nun debuted on Netflix, owing to the show’s success.

Warrior Nun was the third most popular show on Netflix worldwide, ranking sixth in the United States and fourth in the United Kingdom. In other countries, the series topped the Netflix charts.

Warrior Nun was officially renewed for a second season on August 19, 2021. The first season of the show took four months to film, with principal photography taking place from March 11 to July 19, 2021. The series was then delayed for nearly a year before it was released on Netflix on July 2, 2020. If the second season of Warrior Nun follows the same pattern, it could debut between late September and early November.

The Cast of Warrior Nun

The cast of Warrior Nun’s first season, because hell will break loose if they don’t return for season two.

As Warrior Nun Ava, Alba Baptista continues to fight for the church. The rest of the nunnery, including Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Sister Mary (also known as the badass Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, may also return. Sylvia De Fanti, who plays Mother Superior, and Tristen Ulloa, who plays Father Vincent, are two other actors who may return to reprise their roles.

The main villain of season two may still be William Miller’s Adriel, the self-proclaimed angel who was revealed to be the series’ true villain. Season 2 will introduce new characters, including Meena Rayann as Yasmine Amunet, Jack Mullarkey as Miguel, and Richard Clothier as Cardinal William Foster. There is no official plot synopsis for Warrior Nun season two yet, but we expect it to pick up where the first season left off.

The Plot of The Warrior Nun

We learn at the end of season one that Adriel is not truly an angel after he touches Ava and she discovers his true identity. After killing the Tarask monster that followed him out of the demonic portal, the order’s first knights mistook him for an angel.

Adriel created the Order of the Cruciform Sword and hid it in the Vatican’s tombs. He used the Order to shield himself from the forces of heaven and hid the Halo within the original Warrior Nun.

Shotgun Mary was defeated by Adriel’s possessed forces, leaving Ava and the other sisters to battle evil forces. Season 2 could begin with Ava pursuing Adriel and his army, hoping to defeat the demon now that she has accepted her powers.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

Warrior Nun does not yet have a full-length trailer, but a teaser for the series was released during Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022 event.

The teaser recapped major plot events from the first season, such as when Ava was raised from the dead and initiated as a Warrior Nun. We also get a glimpse of what might happen in the second season now that Ava has a better grasp on her powers and a better understanding of the enemy. You can watch the Warrior Nun season two teaser video here:

When will Warrior Nun Season 2 be released?

Warrior Nun Season 2 will be available on Netflix in Winter 2022. For the time being, we only have a release window.

Is Season 2 of Warrior Nun available on Netflix?

Warrior Nun season 2 will be available on Netflix worldwide this winter, according to Netflix’s Geeked Week. Here’s an updated guide to everything you need to know about Warrior Nun season 2, including who will star, where the show is currently in production, what to expect, and more!

Is Warrior Nun inspired by a book?

Based loosely on Ben Dunn’s early 1990s manga-style comic book series Warrior Nun Areala, which depicts a fictional military order of sexy ninja-like nuns, the series trades Shannon Masters, the comic’s dedicated heroine, for a waif who has no interest in serving the Catholic Church after a degraded childhood in holy