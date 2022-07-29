Tis the Season to be Merry Cast: Everything You Need To Know

The romance TV movie ‘Tis the Season to be Merry‘ was produced by hallmark and will be broadcast on the hallmark channel as part of the ‘Countdown to Christmas’ holiday movie programming event.

Rachael Leigh Cook, who was one of the stars of the Christmas movie “Cross Country Christmas,” collaborated with the American actor Travis Van Winkle on the production of this exceptionally unique Christmas holiday picture.

Also Read:

Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Date: Things Are About To Get More Complicated, And We Simply Cannot Wait For That To Happen

Tis the Season to be Merry Release Date

The holiday special titled “Tis the Season to be Merry” was scheduled to premiere on Hallmark on December 19, 2021.

Tis the Season to be Merry Cast

• Merry Rozelle is played by Rachael Leigh Cook.

• Chris Walters is played by Travis Van Winkle.

• Sonia Hendricks is played by Karen Malina White.

• Darlene Walters is played by Amy Groening.

• James Smith is played by Adam Hurtig.

• Bill Walters is played by John B. Lowe.

• Julie is played by Micaela Lozano.

• Joe Manning is played by Paul Essiembre.

Tis the Season to be Merry Plot

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “Merry travels to the icy state of Vermont in search of new inspiration for her forthcoming book on romantic partnerships. Chris, a charming aid worker, helps her see things in a fresh light and brings her some Christmas cheer.”

Tis the Season to be Merry Actors and Chemistry

Both Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle were such a delight to have around. That scene in front of the fireplace where he asks her what she wants, and she hesitantly answers, “Right now?,” to which he responds with a quiet hum, “uh huh.” WOW.

Everything about that moment, from the way the lines were delivered to where the camera was placed and how the editing was done, served up a heaping helping of intimacy and attraction. It was absolutely perfect. Discuss issues related to chemistry.

The quality of theirs was incredible. And what’s so great is that the movie had been building up to that fireplace moment the entire time – from Merry’s initial, shocked silent mouthing of “OH MY…!” when Adam left the bedroom when they first encountered each other to the way Adam would show his displeasure when she interacted with James.

The movie had been building up to that fireplace moment the entire time. The attraction that existed between the two of them was powerful and undeniable.

The performance was outstanding across the board. It was great to see Karen Malina White once more, this time in her role as Merry’s book rep Sonia.

Both John B. Lowe and Lois Brothers were strong candidates for the role of Adam and Darlene’s parents.

Read More:

Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey Release Date: Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey Plot And Poster Will Leave You Speechless

Tis the Season to be Merry Tropes

There were undoubtedly some cliches, but not nearly as many as were found in other films released during the preceding several months.

We had a drone view of a large city, a character whose name sounded like a holiday greeting (Merry), and characters who had previously interacted with one another.

Adam took us around in his old red pickup, and during our visit we witnessed both the tree being decorated and the tree being lit up.

A good number of selfies were taken by Adam and Merry together. They were seen wrapping presents and dressing up as elves, and to top it all off, there was some computer-generated snow sprinkled over the scene.

Tis the Season to be Merry Directors

The screenplay for the film was written by Jen Kirkman and Duane Poole, while Gary Yates was in charge of directing it.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com