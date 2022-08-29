TMNT Cowabunga Collection Release Date: The Package Includes A Number Of Design Documents And Some Internet Assistance

The biggest Ninja Turtles collection to date, the TMNT Cowabunga Collection from Konami will soon be released. It includes some of the best arcade and classic games from the series. There are 13 old-school TMNT titles in the upcoming TMNT Cowabunga Collection, which will be released soon.

The collection will now launch on August 30 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC, according to IGN. Earlier this year, information about the game’s price and collector’s edition became available, but gamers who want to play practically all of the classic Ninja Turtle games now have a release date to look forward to.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection also offers online and local co-op support for the following games: TMNT III: The Manhattan Project, TMNT IV: Turtles in Time, and TMNT II: The Arcade Game. Local multiplayer will also be supported in TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist. Additionally, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes a tons of design docs, which is the calibre of premium extra you anticipate from Digital Eclipse products.

TMNT Cowabunga Collection Release Date

TNMT: Cowabunga Collection, created by Digital Eclipse, generated a lot of controversy when it was originally revealed a few months ago, primarily because several of the iconic TMNT titles featured in the pack are virtually impossible to find on contemporary systems, making them unavailable to fans. Fortunately, the game developer put a baker’s dozen worth of games into a gaming collection that is now, for the first time in more than 20 years, accessible to both contemporary audiences and long-time enthusiasts.

IGN reports that the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection’s creators, Digital Eclipse, a company that specializes in converting classic video games, just made the Collection’s release date public. When the Collection debuts on August 30, 2022, those who are nostalgically compelled to replay the games from their youth will be able to do so. With the classic 8-bit and 16-bit games coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, gamers won’t need to own retro gaming hardware to play titles like Turtles in Time.

TMNT: Cowabunga Collection Screens

Digital Eclipse is featuring a treasure trove of original design documents in addition to a large number of previously released classics. In addition, the collection will include compatibility for online gameplay for TMNT Arcade, Turtles in Time Arcade, TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist, and Tournament Fighters for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

The Cowabunga Collection will have a significant presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which served as the venue for the announcement. Keep an eye out for even more stuff relating to the Turtles on IGN’s live broadcast, in addition to everything else that will be shown at SDCC 2022.

Game Collection

Others, such as Turtles in Time, the original arcade game, and especially Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters, are warmly remembered and are regarded some of the best games to come from the Turtles. When you combine that with internet functionality, you can see why fans are ecstatic. In case you forgot, each game in the collection is listed below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

Co-op play will also be available in some of these titles where it makes sense. TMNT 2: The Arcade Game, TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project, and TMNT 4: Turtles in Time will all have local and internet co-op, whilst TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist will have built-in support for local multiplayer competition. Fans have been eager to discover more about the game, and in especially a release date, ever since it was first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in the month of March.

All brawn + no brains = classic boss battles



Watch the Turtles battle Bebop and Rocksteady in new TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection gameplay: https://t.co/LDpGJICs80 pic.twitter.com/urQj32c0ON — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 16, 2022

In addition to the online features discussed above, the game collection will have a save states capability, a rewind function, and button mapping options. With the exception of TMNT: The Arcade Game and the NES edition of Tournament Fighters, the most of these games will also include the Western and Japanese versions.

Because none of these games was distributed in Japan, they do not come with a JP ROM. The good news is that fans won’t have to wait too much longer, as TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2022. This compilation of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games will let fans to experience them all over again. As of right now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge can be played on a wide variety of platforms, all of which Sportskeeda has evaluated.

