“Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Drive-By Shooting In South LA Leaves Victim Found In Bank Parking Lot”

The victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when he was shot many times and died on Tuesday night in the Vermont Knolls community of South Los Angeles, according to the authorities.

Officer Annie Hernandez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that around 10:11 p.m., a subject approached the car that was parked near the junction of 83rd Street and Figueroa Street and shot at the man who was inside the vehicle.

The officers that responded to the scene determined that the individual had passed away. As county coroner officials sought to contact the victim’s next of kin, the only information available about the victim was that he was a male in his 40s.

The police have stated that they do not have a description of the culprit or any vehicle that may be associated with the crime.

A man who went to the hospital early on Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles with a gunshot wound to the leg informed police that he was shot by someone driving past.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to a complaint of gunfire at the intersection of Broadway and West Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

Reportedly, a 22-year-old guy was shot in the leg when he was in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank branch, which is located at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The man reportedly told the responding authorities that he was the target of a drive-by gunshot. He stated that the suspect, who remained anonymous, was driving a gray Mercedes at the time of the shooting. On Adams, the Mercedes was last seen traveling in the westbound direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and it was anticipated that they would pull through.

The vehicle matched the description of the one that was used in another shooting on Tuesday morning about 2 miles distant at the intersection of the 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue. It was unclear right away whether the two incidents are related to each other or not.

