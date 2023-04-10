“Tragic Loss: Identity Of Los Angeles Woman Killed In Pacific Palisades Crash Revealed.”

On Sunday, the public was made aware of the identity of a woman who passed away as a result of a car accident that occurred on the beach and resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old driver.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Ashleigh Lawrence resided in the city of Los Angeles during her lifetime. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

About 12:45 in the am on Saturday, firefighters responded to the 17400 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive for a reported structure fire.

Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, stated that the investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway collided with a group of pedestrians as well as vehicles parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach.

The force of the impact caused two of the three automobiles to careen into the rocks, where Lawrence was injured.

According to Prange, one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and five others were taken in with conditions ranging from fair to moderate. The motorist, who was 21 years old, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The woman, who was 32 years old, was sitting on a rocky beach when she was killed when two automobiles careened off a highway in the Pacific Palisades, according to statements made by the California Police Department to several news agencies.

According to KTTV, the police have charged a 21-year-old man with driving under the influence in connection with a collision that occurred at 12:45 a.m. on April 8 along the Pacific Coast Highway in the vicinity of Los Angeles.

According to KTLA, the motorist struck three parked automobiles along the roadway, and as a result, two of the vehicles were pushed over a cliff and onto the beach.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the vehicles that hit the woman who later passed away also hit two other people, a woman aged 32 and a boy aged 17, all of whom were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to KTLA, the three individuals went to the beach to observe the moonlight reflecting off of the water.

According to KCBS’s reporting, the collision also resulted in the injuries of four additional people.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, medical personnel at the site pronounced the woman deceased. The alleged drunk driver’s name was not made public after the investigation.

The community of Pacific Palisades has a population of roughly 24,000 people and is located about 20 miles west of the downtown area of Los Angeles.

