Train Crash Near Harrisburg: Two Female Passengers Found Dead

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, there was a collision south of Harrisburg that involved a railway and a vehicle. This collision resulted in the deaths of two people.

The collision took place only a few minutes before 5 o’clock in the afternoon. According to Tony Mangan, a spokeswoman for the Highway Patrol, the incident took place on Wednesday approximately one mile south of Harrisburg on 274th Street.

The driver of a pickup truck model year 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 failed to yield at a railroad crossing while driving the truck westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue.

Mangan reported that the pickup truck was involved in a collision with a BNSF train travelling in the southbound direction. At the scene of the accident, authorities identified the victims as a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman who were both passengers in the pickup.

Mangan stated that the male driver, who was 44 years old, suffered injuries that were considered to be life-threatening and was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Mangan stated that the driver of the train was not hurt in the collision.

The investigation will look into whether or not the people involved were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the pickup truck is being investigated for possible criminal activity.

