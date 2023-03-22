“Transforming Lives: The Gallaher Plastic Surgery Experience”

In Powell, Tennessee, you’ll find the renowned facility that is Gallaher Plastic Surgery, which specialises in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The facility is well-known for offering patients a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures, all with the goal of improving the patient’s quality of life and enhancing their looks.

Dr. Tom Gallaher and his team of highly trained specialists are able to provide individualised care and great outcomes. Dr. Gallaher has more than 20 years of experience working in the field of cosmetic surgery.

Cosmetic Procedures Offered At Gallaher Plastic Surgery

Patients who come to Gallaher Plastic Surgery can choose from a comprehensive selection of cosmetic operations designed to boost both their self-esteem and their appearance. Breast augmentation,

which includes the placement of implants to augment the size of the breasts and improve the overall shape of the breasts, is one of the most common surgical procedures performed at the clinic. In addition, the facility provides breast lift surgery,

which tightens and reshapes breasts that have sagged over time, as well as breast reduction surgery, which reduces the size of overly large breasts to alleviate a patient’s suffering and improve their quality of life.

Liposuction, which involves the removal of excess fat from certain parts of the body such as the belly, thighs, hips, and arms, is another one of the popular procedures offered at Gallaher Plastic Surgery.

The centre also provides stomach tuck surgery, which is a procedure that pulls the abdominal muscles closer together and eliminates excess skin as well as fat from the abdominal region. The end result is an appearance that is flatter and more toned.

In addition, facial rejuvenation procedures can be performed at Gallaher Plastic Surgery. These include facelift surgery, which removes excess skin and fat from the face, and eyelid surgery, which removes excess skin and fat from the eyelids to reduce puffiness and improve the appearance of the eyes.

Both of these procedures are included in the category of facial rejuvenation. In addition, the clinic provides a variety of non-surgical treatments, including as injections of Botox and dermal fillers, which help decrease the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improve the skin’s texture and tone.

History Of Gallaher Plastic Surgery

Dr. Tom Gallaher established Gallaher Plastic Surgery in 2009, and since then, it has grown to become one of the most well-known and in-demand plastic surgery clinics in the southeastern region of the United States. Plastic surgeon Dr. Gallaher is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and holds certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Following the completion of his residency, he went on to get a fellowship in craniofacial surgery from the Miami Children’s Hospital. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the area of plastic surgery, Dr. Gallaher has been honoured with a number of accolades, including the Patients’ Choice Award and the Compassionate Doctor Award.

Services Offered By Gallaher Plastic Surgery

In order to cater to its patients’ various requirements, Gallaher Plastic Surgery provides a comprehensive selection of medical procedures. A breast augmentation, a stomach tuck, a facelift, liposuction, and rhinoplasty are among the therapies that are provided here.

In addition to surgical procedures, the clinic provides non-invasive treatments such as chemical peels, dermal fillers, and Botox. The clinic stays on the cutting edge of both technological and methodological advancements in order to provide patients with the very best outcomes.

Breast augmentation is a surgical operation that improves the size and form of the breasts. Breast augmentation is also known as mammoplasty.

Depending on the patient’s request, Gallaher Plastic Surgery provides either saline or silicone implants for breast augmentation. Together with the patient, Dr. Gallaher will decide the optimal implant size and position for the individual based on their body.

Abdominoplasty, more commonly known as a tummy tuck, is a surgical operation that removes extra skin and fat from the abdominal region.

It is also known as a “tuck in the stomach.” The end result is a more toned and flattened abdominal region. Depending on the requirements of the patient, Gallaher Plastic Surgery is able to do either a full or a minor stomach tuck.

A facelift is a surgical operation that rejuvenates the face and neck. It is also known as a rhytidectomy. It lessens the look of wrinkles and sagging skin, giving the appearance of a more young and revitalised complexion as a result.

Facelifting is just one of the procedures that may be performed by Gallaher Plastic Surgery. Among the available options are the classic facelift and the small facelift.

