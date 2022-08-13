Travie McCoy Net Worth 2022: How Did He Get Addicted To Alcohol?

Popularly recognized as the lead singer and co-founder of the rap group Gym Class Heroes, Travie McCoy is an American rapper, singer, and composer. Even as a young teenager, he felt a strong connection to the punk rock subculture. In the three years that his boy band took off from making old-school music, the co-founder was forced to pursue a solo career, but he never gave up. Many people recognized and honored him for his work in his solo career, which was just as successful as his previous work.

Early Life And Biography Of Travie McCoy

Travie McCoy’s parents, both of whom have Irish blood, brought him into the world on August 5th, 1981 in the town of Geneva, New York. After sustaining life-threatening injuries while skateboarding as an infant, Travie was confined to a wheelchair for the better part of four months.

While he was confined to his room for a number of months, he made the decision to concentrate on the music rather than going out into the world and working. When he was 15 years old, he started working as an intern in a tattoo shop. During his senior year of high school, he was a member of the rap band ‘True Life Playas,’ which he co-founded with his brother and his father. He was a drummer.

Personal Life Of Travie McCoy

Since he was a teenager, McCoy had a severe addiction to prescription opioids and other medications. Because of his addiction, one of his closest friends passed away, and the tragedy put Travie in a state of shock and compelled him to withdraw from society. In 2008, he was taken into custody for hitting a man on the head with a microphone while he was performing on stage. The incident occurred while the man was watching him. During his tour in Germany’s capital city of Berlin in 2010, he was detained once more for tagging the Berlin Wall.

Due to an argument in December 2008, Travie and the popular music celebrity Katy Perry broke up after dating for two years. Katy Perry is most known for her work in the music industry. Katy was also included in one of Travie’s music videos. The title of the video was “Cupid’s Chokehold,” and it dealt with romantic and sexual themes. After they broke up, Katty Perry would later release a song called “Circle of Drain,” which gave the impression that it was written for Travie McCoy. The song was named after their failed relationship.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Travie McCoy

Travie McCoy was born on the 5th of August 1981, making him 41 years old as of today, which is the 13th of August 2022. He stands at a height of 1.96 meters, and he weighs 73 kg.

Career Of Travie McCoy

In 2002, Travie made his debut on television as a participant in one of MTV’s beach house series. At the same time, he also became victorious in an MC competition of the same name. “Direct Effect” was the name given to the show. When he was in high school, he became friends with Matt McGinley, who would later become his band partner, and his professional career took off from there. When Ryan Geise joined the group as a drummer, it can be considered that he officially started the band. The band decided to go with McCoy as their primary vocalist after a vote.

Later on, Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo and bassist Eric Roberts joined the band, bringing the total number of team members to four. The name of the band was “Gym Class Heroes.” After they were signed to the label, they put out a successful album titled “As Cruel as School Children,” followed by “Cupid’s Chokehold,” which peaked at number 3 on the UK Singles chart and number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both of these songs were huge hits for the band.

Following the widespread speculation that the band had disbanded, Travie launched his solo career. Every member has their own space to express themselves musically. He relocated to Miami and immediately got to work on his professional life. He collaborated with Bruno Mars to produce the smash hit track “Billionaire,”

which climbed to the top of the charts in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Lazarus was the name of his debut album under his own name as a solo artist. He worked on a number of projects in tandem with popular musicians and artists, including Bruno Mars, T-Pain, The Smeezingtons, The Stereotypes, and Lucas Secon, among others.

Awards & Achievements Of Travie McCoy

Travie McCoy has released a number of albums, many of which have reached number one on various country music charts. He worked along with a number of other well-known celebrities in order to propel his career to the next level. In addition to that, he has been shortlisted for a number of prizes, which are as follows:

In the 2010 American Music Awards, he was nominated for the T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist award.

Nominated for the MOBO Award for Best International Act in the year 2010

Nominated for the Teen Choice Award in the category of Choice Summer Music: Song (2010)

Net Worth & Salary Of Travie McCoy In 2022

Travie McCoy has accumulated a net worth of $10 million as of the month of August 2022. This wealth was acquired as a result of his job as a successful rapper in the rap band “Gym Class Heroes,” which he also co-founded. He broke multiple records with the singles that he released, and as a result, the record label awarded him a considerable quantity of money. In addition to this, he is compensated for his appearances in live concerts.

Travie McCoy is one of the most well-known rappers and songwriters of his time. Throughout the course of his career, he has created a number of hits and albums that have broken records. He was one of the co-founders of a band known as “Gym Class Heroes,”

which went on to record many albums and participate in a number of live performances. Additionally, he enjoyed success in his solo career. He also won the MC competition that was held at one of the beach house events that he appeared in. “Direct Effect” was the name given to the show.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How did Travie McCoy get addicted to alcohol?

Many of Travie McCoy’s songs and interviews detail his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and substance abuse. In 2007, his best friend passed away, and from that point on, everything changed. McCoy, unable to deal with his emotions, turned to his substance abuse.

What happened to Travie McCoy from Gym Class Heroes?

Travie McCoy’s legal woes piled up as his Gym Class Heroes business failed owing to his addiction. The rapper was once charged with third-degree assault for punching a man with his microphone after the man yelled racial obscenities at him at a concert in St. Louis.

Does Travie McCoy have a song with Jason Mraz?

Single “Rough Water” by Travie McCoy featuring Jason Mraz was released in 2013. McCoy’s collaboration with Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie resulted in the track “Keep On Keeping On,” which was released on March 23, 2014. On March 24th, the song’s video aired on Idolator and YouTube.

