Travis Barker Divorce: Inside Their Messy Divorce

Few celebrity couples can match the star power of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who recently wed and eloped in Las Vegas the day after the 2022 Grammy Awards. Yet, Barker’s first union with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler came close.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all of whom are reuniting for The Kardashians on Hulu, are best known for their roles on the long-running E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Barker has already experienced reality fame.

He and Moakler appeared together on the MTV programme Meet the Barkers in 2005, which chronicled their ups and downs with their two children.

Moakler admitted that while balancing new and old relationships may be challenging, especially when children are involved, she was okay with Barker’s new love—at least initially.

She told Us Weekly in February 2021, “As long as she’s kind to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m delighted for them. “I am genuinely overjoyed for them. I don’t have any malice towards anyone.

She seems to be a big hit with my kids, and they all appear to be doing well. Since I’m also doing well, it’s all fine. Her opinion of “Kravis” has since changed in a very public way, though, as a result of both fresh and old claims.

Here is all the information you need to know about Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler now that they are married.

Who is Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler?

Moakler, a Rhode Island native, began her professional life as Miss USA in 1995. She was selected as a Playboy Playmate of the Month six years later. She has pursued a variety of job paths outside of modelling, though.

She has been on reality television (EBridalplasty), !’s Hollywood Exes, and has tried her hand at acting in films (The Wedding Singer, Big Momma’s House 2) as well as on television (Pacific Blue).

Along with competing on Dancing With The Stars, Moakler appeared as a guest star with Barker on an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2006. She is currently the Miss Nevada USA pageant’s producer.

Why did Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler break up?

Both Barker and Moakler have accused the other of infidelity over the years, with the musician adding in a since-deleted blog that his ex had a tendency to party, sleep in late, and delegate parenting to the nanny.

Nevertheless, a source told that this he-said-she-said drama was “normal” for the couple. “They were always in a dysfunctional relationship; they were always in love and hate. It was explosive. She enjoys going out, and he is a rock star. They are both fiercely in love.

Years after their divorce, there were still claims of infidelity, including one that Barker had a relationship with Kim Kardashian, the sister of his current girlfriend Kourtney.

That information became public in 2021 after Moakler and Barker’s daughter Alabama shared a text message that, according to Alabama, was sent by her mother and contained the following:

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! He now has feelings for her sister. It’s all filthy… I’m not the villain! In May 2021, Moakler reaffirmed this assertion to Us Weekly. “I divorced my ex because I saw them having an affair; I caught them.”

A source later revealed to Page Six that this wasn’t accurate. “Kim and Travis have never been romantically involved. They became friends after meeting through Paris Hilton, just like Kourtney and Travis did. Fair enough, Barker had at least a slight crush on Kim while he was dating Paris Hilton.

He acknowledged to Us Weekly in 2015 “How could you help but ogle Kim? I did, however, enjoy spending time with Paris, because I adore curvaceous women. Kim was gorgeous. No disrespect was intended towards Paris, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Kim.”

Travis Barker’s almost-fatal plane crash forced him to come together with Shanna Moakler

On September 19, 2008, the rock star was a passenger in a plane disaster that claimed the lives of four people just months after Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler officially ended their relationship.

The only two people on board the plane who survived were Barker and his friend DJ AM, who later passed away from a drug overdose. Barker spent 11 weeks in the hospital and has second- and third-degree burns.

When Moakler recovered from the terrible accident, Barker and Moakler briefly made amends, but they soon resumed their previous shenanigans. The pair kept living together despite their on-again, off-again relationship.

Each had a bedroom, the children were together, and they each had their own life, but it was never going to work, a source told People. “They were constantly squabbling over going back and forth to court to [sic].” Couples who have recently divorced shouldn’t cohabitate.

Although living together, Barker bemoaned not spending enough time with his kids, and in 2014, the ex-couple engaged in a furious argument that led to the call of the police. In terms of 2016, Barker said to People that he and Moakler were doing well.

“We’re simply buddies here. The most crucial thing is to practise the best coparenting, “He told the publication.

It is unclear how the two are getting along in the wake of Barker’s connection with Kourtney Kardashian.

The truth of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s divorce can be found at

In his new memoir, Barker discusses the prominent ladies he was linked to following his breakup with Moakler. He dated Paris Hilton shortly after his divorce, and according to him (via Complex), “Paris and I reconnected the weekend after we parted ways, and we were having the fun of our lives travelling between nations. I enjoyed spending time with Paris, but it was a little excessive.”

Radar Online claims that Barker has had relationships with Kim Kardashian, Lindsey Lohan, and Miss USA Tara Conner. At a party, Moakler allegedly learned about the romance and poured a drink over Kardashian, but he insisted that he did so in a “gentlemanly” manner.

He most recently dated Rita Ora, a British beauty. Barker claimed that the two “met through passing” and clicked, although his ex-wife is supposed to have been rather jealous of the connection.

She believed that they were dating solely to enrage her, according to US Weekly. In response, Barker said, “It can be summed up in one word: thirsty. Thirsty. Other than the fact that she is the mother of my kids, I have no relationship to the mother of my babies.

I don’t know the source of those rumours. I’ve never heard anything more absurd than that.”

For the pair, the drama in their relationship was nothing unusual. At the time, a source told People that "this was pretty common for them." While they separated on February 11, 2008, the couple had to put their divorce on wait due to a life-changing occurrence.

It was explosive. She enjoys going out, and he is a rock star. Both of them are passionately in love.” While they separated on February 11, 2008, the couple had to put their divorce on wait due to a life-changing occurrence.

