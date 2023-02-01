Travis Dickson Wilson Sentenced to 30 years in Sexual assault, Kidnapping case

A man from Jackson County who was facing many counts related to a sexual assault and other occurrences that occurred while he was in detention accepted a plea deal on Monday morning as the process of selecting a jury to hear his case.

Travis Dickson Wilson, age 39, entered the plea as he was about to be sentenced in accordance with the Prison Releasee Reoffender legislation. This means that he will serve “day for day” of those 30 years, and there will be no gain time handed to him.

Wilson was charged with sexual assault with a weapon/sexual battery of a victim 12 or older, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, armed burglary of a conveyance, robbery with a firearm, and carjacking with a firearm.

He was also accused of using a firearm during the commission of these crimes. He was given a sentence of 30 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, and after his release, he will have to serve 10 years on sexual predator probation.

According to Assistant State Attorney Shalla Jefcoat, she does not typically accept negotiated pleas on the first day that trials are scheduled to begin.

Jefcoat expressed surprise by saying, “I was not expecting this to happen this morning.” But when I asked the victim how she felt about the arrangement, she claimed that she had no complaints. The victim will not be required to go through the agony again thanks to the guilty plea.

First Baptist Church in Chipley was the location of the alleged incident in April 2019, during which Wilson allegedly used a firearm to coerce the victim into getting into her vehicle. Once they were inside the vehicle, Wilson gave the victim instructions to drive to a place on Peanut Road where he would sexually abuse her. The victim followed Wilson’s instructions and was sexually assaulted.

Wilson then drove the victim back to Chipley, where he dropped her off on Third Street and told her that he was going to take her car back to the church so that he would have some time to get away from the scene.

Investigators from the Chipley Police Department conducted interviews with the victim at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. During these interviews, they acquired a description of the victim as well as comments from the victim. A little under two weeks after the initial discovery, Wilson was singled out as the main suspect and apprehended on April 18th.

The time that Wilson has spent in captivity up to this point has been eventful. In February of 2020, Wilson broke out of jail while he was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in Jackson County. After a few period of time had passed, he was hauled back into custody. A stabbing incident that occurred between Wilson and another inmate at the Jackson County Correctional Facility in June 2022 resulted in Wilson being charged with aggravated violence.

As a result of his guilty plea, Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for both of these incidents. The current sentence and the one that came before it will be executed simultaneously.

