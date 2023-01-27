TRID Tiktok Star Sheena Melwani’s Husband Face Reveal?

Sheena Melwani’s TikTok videos featuring The Real Indian Dad went popular last year. She did, however, recently admit that the man portraying her father is actually her spouse! We introduce Sheena Melwani, the creator of the TikToks, and her husband Dinesh Melwani, also known as Trid.

Who is Sheena Melwani?

The Real Indian Dad is a TikTok sensation

Sheena Melwani’s singing TikTok featuring her “Real Indian Dad” became viral last year.

In this amusing video, Melwani played the piano while singing Rude by Magic! She began singing, “I’m going to marry her regardless,” but as she finished, her Indian “father” cut her off, telling the man he needed a PhD to marry his daughter.

In this sarcastic piece, preconceptions about the father-daughter bond in Indian society are played with.

Sheena Melwani recently disclosed that her husband Dinesh Melwani is actually The Real Indian Dad in her videos.

Although some people found it difficult to understand this piece of information.

Meet Sheena Melwani’s husband Trid aka Dinesh

Dinesh Melwani studied law at McGill University from 2001 to 2004. He subsequently spent nine years as a lawyer with Bingham McCutchen before joining Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as a partner.

He currently works with Mintz Levin in the Boston area and gives talks to business owners and start-ups.

Many of his wife’s TikTok and YouTube videos feature Melwani, who always has excellent comic timing. He currently portrays Trid, a loving but occasionally irksome husband.

Who is Dinesh Melwani?

The Real Indian Dad, or Dinesh Melwani, is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer. In actuality, there is a crucial point to make while talking about Dinesh.

Even our own Dinesh Melwani became famous online. Millions of people accessed his work, yet he would not appear in any of his videos. He will instead show up with that animated head.

In addition, as this is a page about Dinesh Melwani, Sheena Melwani must be acknowledged.

Because without Sheena, realindiandad would not exist. She is one of the main factors in Dinesh Melwani’s popularity because their couple of videos frequently trended online.

Dinesh Melwani and His Spouse Sheena Melwani Have 2 Kids Together

Two kids, a boy and a girl, are borne by Dinesh and Sheena. The photographs and videos the two share on social media make it clear that they have a unique bond with their kids, despite the fact that they have never revealed their identities. As an illustration, Dinesh uploaded a photo of his wife and children with the caption:

SOME DAYS I GET OVERWHELMED BY FEELINGS OF GRATITUDE – TODAY IS ONE OF THOSE BEAUTIFUL DAYS. THESE KIDS ARE BLESSED TO CALL YOU MAMA. KEEP SHOWING THEM YOU CAN DO IT ALL!”

The union of Sheena and Dinesh is a match made in heaven. Even though Dinesh has a tough job, he finds time to film films with his wife so they may amuse viewers. Sheena has become into a well-known social media influencer over the past few years. Emma Chamberlain and Giorgia Soleri are a few of additional well-known names among influencers.

Sheena Melwani’s Husband Works in a Large International Law Firm

Dinesh Melwani had a fruitful professional life. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his legal studies at McGill University in 2004. He started working as an attorney at Bingham McCutchen LLP the following year.

Dinesh joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP as a member after spending nine years working at the legal firm.

From December 2014 to February 2018, he was employed there. Dinesh joined Mintz Levin, a multinational law company with clients all around the world, after leaving Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Dinesh Melwani Face Revealing Moment

Since Dinesh Melwani frequently sports an animated expression and uses the handle @therealindiandad on Instagram, many of his followers incorrectly believed Dinesh to be Sheena’s father.

It was recently brought to my attention that "Real Indian Dad" on TikTok is not Sheena Melwani's dad, but her husband



However, his genuine face was eagerly anticipated by all of his fans. So when Sheena Melwani’s YouTube channel attracted 1 million subscribers, she pledged to unveil the face hidden behind the bobble head.

Sheena Melwani finally unveiled Dinesh Melwani’s face when her channel reached one million subscribers in the summer of 2021.

His face stunned everyone when they saw it. He is not her father; he is her husband!

