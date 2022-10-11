Tulsi Gabbard Has Resigned From The Democratic Party, Which She Has Labelled A “Elitist Cabal”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii, announced her departure from the Democratic Party, branding it a “elitist cabal of warmongers,” and urging other “common sense independent minded Democrats” to follow suit.

“I can no longer support the Democratic Party of today, which has been taken over by an elitist cabal of warmongers who weaponize the national security state to target white people, demonise the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, and divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism.”

In addition to serving as the Democratic representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, Gabbard also made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

She said that the party she is leaving represents the “powerful elite,” not the people, in a video that was shared to Twitter on Tuesday. “If you can’t stand where the so-called awakened Democratic Party ideologues are leading our nation. I’d like for you to join me, “said she. The Tulsi Gabbard Show, a YouTube podcast series, debuted alongside Gabbard’s announcement.

The first upload is a 28-minute episode called “Why I’m Leaving the Democratic Party,” in which she discusses how she first became a member of the party as a young adult after being “inspired by Democrats who stood up against the war in Vietnam” and those who stood up for plantation workers in Hawaii.

Also Read: Who is Darrell Brooks? The Suspect At Waukesha Christmas Parade

Her worry that “President Biden and Democratic Party elites have brought us to the brink of nuclear war, potentially launching World War III and destroying the world as we know it” is one of the main reasons her 20 years as a member of the Democratic Party will come to an end, she claimed. According to Gabbard, the impending “nuclear catastrophe” was another factor in her decision to run for president in 2020.

“Because I was aware of where we were going, I decided to run for president in 2020. Every indication was present. I brought up this topic every single day during the campaign and during the national debate, as I’m sure you saw if you attended a town hall or watched, but the politicians and the media utterly disregarded it “said she.

In her announcement and throughout the episode, Gabbard emphasised a number of conventionally conservative talking points, reiterating right-wing terminology like “wokeness” and “elites” and evoking language frequently used by prominent GOP officials.

She said that Democrats were responsible for converting American democracy into “a banana republic”, a description frequently used by Republican leaders, particularly in reference to the FBI’s search of the former president Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August.

“While individuals like Hunter Biden are treated with child gloves, the raid on MAL is another step forward in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political rivals. The Regime has recently acquired another 87k IRS agents to use against its enemies. in Banana Republic, “After the raid, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, wrote.

Gabbard has long been a contributor to Fox News; in August, following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, she served as a guest host on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Read More: What Will Happen If More F1 Races Are Cancelled?

No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, she said on the show, “there’s no doubting that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach residence earlier this week has put our nation on a hazardous new road, and there’s no turning back.”

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Following her declaration, Republican Newt Gingrich praised Gabbard on “Fox & Friends,” praising her as a “independent maverick” and pointing out that her departure from the Democrats may be a sign of greater migration away from the party.

“Since the Democratic Party has become, to be honest, a fairly strange party, I believe she knew how truly alienated she was from the bulk of the party when she decided to run for president.”

The same thing transpired in a little different way last week in Philadelphia, where the former deputy mayor, a Democrat, endorsed Dr. Oz for the U.S. Senate and claimed that John Fetterman is simply too pro-criminal and insane on crime for him to support him.

“In light of the bizarre policies of the Democratic Party driving Latinos away, I believe you’re seeing this trend, and we’ve definitely seen it among them “he stated.

Gabbard remained mum regarding her future plans or whether she would be open to joining the Republican Party. But because she has long opposed the two-party system that rules American politics, some have hypothesised that she would garner support as an independent or in a third party.

“I will admit that I believe there are problems with our two-party system. And it’s partly broken because of the disproportionate influence held by the two parties, which makes it impossible for a viable independent or third party to exist “. During her campaign for president in January 2020, she added.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com