Two guys loot a Brooklyn smoking shop and brandish a hammer at the employee.
According to police and video, two robbers used a hammer to threaten two Brooklyn smoke shop employees and assaulted one of them before stealing hundreds of dollars in cash and CBD products.

Just after 11 a.m. on February 2, the duo walked into the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P near East 4th Street in Midwood, according to police this week.

A late-Monday video shows the two talking to the employee behind the counter as one of them appears to point at something little in his hand before walking away.

One of the suspects rushes behind the counter and grabs a hammer when the employee follows them.

Police said the intruder used a hammer to threaten workers and demanded CBD goods.

The other guy is then seen in the video taking many goods from behind the counter.

Authorities claim that the two also repeatedly struck a 30-year-old male worker in the face and torso. The assault is not captured on film.

According to police, the two made off with roughly $150 in cash and about $800 worth of CBD goods.

According to police, both suspects fled on a blue two-wheeled vehicle that turned east on Avenue P before turning south on East 4th Street. In order to find them, authorities are asking for the public’s assistance.

The assaulted worker had bruising and pain management at Coney Island Hospital.

