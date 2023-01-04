Two More Confirmed Deaths Due To Blizzard Bring Total In WNY to 42

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon that the office of the county medical examiner confirmed two more deaths connected to the blizzard, bringing the total number of deaths related to the blizzard to 41 in Erie County and 42 overall.

According to Poloncarz, a guy from Amherst was discovered dead in a snowbank, while a woman from Buffalo passed away as a result of a lack of oxygen during a power outage.

According to him, out of the 41 people who passed away in Erie County as a result of the storm, 17 people were discovered dead outside, 11 people were found dead in their homes, four people were found dead in their vehicles, four people died as a result of shoveling or snowblowing, three people died as a result of delayed emergency service responses, and two people died as a result of storm-related injuries.

Poloncarz also stated that further instances are being investigated, that additional evidence is being received, and that it is possible that additional deaths may be revealed this week.

“I express my greatest sympathies to all who lost a loved one during the dreadful snowfall,” he stated. “My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning took the life of a guy in Lockport in addition to the 41 people who passed away in Erie County.