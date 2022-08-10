U20 Hockey World Championship 2022: Every Little Detail Of This Event

Gothenburg will host the event, which was announced on March 14, 2019. The event was to be held for the first time in Gothenburg and for the eighth time overall in Sweden. Senior Ice Hockey World Championships had previously been held in Gothenburg twice, in 1981 and 2002.

The 2021 tournament, which was initially scheduled to be held in both cities, was held entirely in Edmonton because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As compensation, the IIHF announced on September 17, 2020, that the 2022 tournament would instead be hosted by Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The event will be held in Canada for the fifteenth time. The 2024 contest was given to Gothenburg once more. [3] [4] This will be Edmonton’s fourth appearance. has played host to the competition, with the 1995 edition being the first time games were held in Red Deer.

Background Of U20 Hockey World Championship 2022

After consulting with the IIHF and Alberta Health Services and citing the “changing epidemiological situation” regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, Hockey Canada announced on December 18, 2021, that the pre-tournament schedule—which was to include each team playing at least two exhibition games—would be scaled back and moved to December 23.

A “safe and successful event” was the organizers’ declared objective, and 90% of the tickets had already been distributed. Although everyone who wanted to watch had to show documentation of receiving all necessary vaccinations, there were no explicit plans to lower the number of onlookers.

However, on December 21, the provincial government of Alberta issued an orderStarting on December 24, all sizable arenas will be limited to a 50% capacity, and eating and drinking will not be permitted while seated or during intermissions. Three games were forfeited before December 29 due to the quarantine requirements that teams had to follow if any team members tested positive for COVID-19.

World Junior Championship Coverage For The Entire 2022 Season

Even though they might be older when the competition begins in August, players who were eligible for the event in December will still be able to participate. The games’ outcomes and statistics from 2021 will also not be taken into account. Czechia and Slovakia will play in the opening match of the tournament on August 9, and the gold medal game will mark the tournament’s conclusion on August 20.

The Only Host Will Be Edmonton.

Red Deer won’t host any games in August even though Edmonton will be the only host for the rescheduled 2022 tournament, despite Edmonton and Red Deer having hosted the initial WJC in December. At first, it was expected to be in Sweden’s Gothenburg. All games will therefore be held at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers’ arena.

Due to the pandemic last year, where there was a bubble format and no fans in the arena, this is an opportunity for them to interact with fans now that the number of cases has been relatively low in comparison to the previous year. Hockey could still be played, but it wasn’t the same without the supporters cheering for their teams.

The hosting responsibilities for the 2024 tournament will still go to Gothenburg. The IIHF deprived Russia of the privilege of serving as the 2023 edition’s host nation as a result of the conflict raging in Ukraine. They will therefore not be allowed to participate in the 2022 competition even if they were a part of it in December. It was revealed that Canada will once again serve as the host, with Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, serving as the venues.

Teams Participating In U20 Hockey World Championship 2022

At the conclusion of the competition, a team from the previous year is typically demoted. However, the team that would have been demoted is still allowed to take part in this year’s tournament because of different circumstances relating to the pandemic.

If the previous regulations had been in effect, Austria, which placed 10th last year, would have been demoted, and another club would have been promoted to the top division. upper tier. They are still there this year, giving them another chance to compete. In place of Russia, Latvia was also added to the competition. Canada, Slovakia, Finland, Czechia, and Latvia are in Group A, while the United States, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria are in Group B.

There will be a number of players who can compete and fight for a position, including a number of players who were selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft in July. Team USA will try to defend their championship. Canada will have another strong lineup in an effort to avenge their second-place result from the previous year, even if they came short of a perfect tournament. Key players from the previous season won’t be present on either squad, but the talent still exists.

2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game

On January 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Canada, the United States team celebrates its victory against Canada during the gold medal game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place. (Image courtesy of Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) )

Team Sweden will seek to be led by Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who just finished a fantastic U18 tournament where he scored five goals and 15 points in six games and defeated the United States to win the gold medal. The 15th overall pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2022, who opted to stay at home in order to prepare for NHL training camps, will be front and center as the focal point of Sweden’s offensive attack without William Eklund.

Prize Recipients from2021 WJC

the 2020 third-overall pick for the Ottawa Senators Tim Stützle was voted the competition’s best forward. Despite the difficult start Germany had dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, Stützle always took the squad by the reins. With 10 points, he finished tied for top in team scoring and third overall in the competition. He was always a game-changer, helping Germany go to the quarterfinals and giving Russia a strong fight before losing 2-1.

A Toronto Maple Leaf’s defenceman took home the best defenseman trophy for the second year in a row. Rasmus Sandin earned it in 2020, and Topi Niemelä, the 64th overall pick in the third round, received it this year. With eight points in seven games during the competition, he was scoring more than one point per game. Niemelä’s brilliance at both ends of the rink astounded everyone, as Finland had tremendous depth on defense.

FAQs: People also ask

When will the World Junior Championship being held in 2022?

The first day of the 2022 World Juniors is Tuesday, August 9, and the gold-medal game is on Saturday, August 20.

