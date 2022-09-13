An Imminent Notification Concerning The Availability Of UGC NET Admit Cards In 2022 Is Anticipated

On September 16, 2022, the University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, and UGC NET Admit Card for the next Phase 2 Exam will all be made available.

Earlier than that, on September 13, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is prepared to publish the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website, www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to a formal announcement made by NTA, the release date for the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is scheduled for September 16, 2022. The National Testing Agency – NTA will issue and activate the UGC NET call letters on the official website.

Candidates are reminded that just like every previous NTA test, especially for this one, the UGC NET Exam City slips will be released and are a vital document.

On the link that the NTA has established, applicants must enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the admission card or hall ticket.

On the day of the test, you must bring your admit card with you to the testing location. Those who fail to bring their UGC NET admit cards to the testing location will not be permitted to take the exam.

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Important Dates

On September 16, 2022, the admission cards for the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 test, which is scheduled to take place from September 20 through September 30, 2022, will be made available for download on the official website.

On July 7, 2022, the admission cards for the merged Dec 2021 and June 2022 cycles of the UCG NET 2022 examination were made available on the official website.

The examination was scheduled to take place on July 9, 2022. On July 9, July 11, and July 12, 2022, examinations related to the combined cycles were carried out.

Last Date to Submit UGC NET Application Form- May 30, 2022 (Extended)

UGC NET Admit Card Release Date 2022 for Phase 1- Jul 7, 2022

UGC NET Admit Card Release Date 2022 for Phase 2- Sep 16, 2022

UGC NET Exam Dates- Jul 9, Jul 11 – Jul 12, 2022

Sep 20 – 30, 2022 (Revised)

University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the responsibility of administering the UGC-NET exam, which is used to determine whether Indian citizens are qualified for the positions of “Assistant Professor” and “Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor” in Indian universities and colleges.

A total of 84 disciplines across 91 cities were covered by the NET until June 2018 by CBSE. The National Testing Agency is now responsible for administering the UGC-NET starting in December 2018. (NTA).

Depending on the candidate’s overall performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the UGC-NET, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorship eligibility may be awarded.

The awarding of JRF is not to be given to individuals who simply meet the qualifications for assistant professorship. Candidates who pass the eligibility test for an assistant professorship are subject to the policies of the relevant universities, colleges, or state governments on the hiring of assistant professors, as the case may be.

Every year, UGC-NET is held twice. UGC-NET timetable for June 2022 has been postponed as a result of the cancellation of December 2021 due to COVID-19.

In order to regularize the UGC-NET exam cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of UGC, has combined the UGC-NET for the months of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), allowing them to be administered concurrently through CBT.

UGC NET Admit Card Download Steps

The admit card for the UGC NET exam can be downloaded by candidates via the official website (link provided below) by entering their application number and the password that was generated for them at the time of registration.

The instructions for downloading the call letter for the UGC NET test that will be held in 2022 are given below:

Step 1: First, go to the official website of the UGC NET 2022, which can be found at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the main screen and select the tab labelled “Download Admit Card for UGC NET 2022.”

Step 3: Enter the information requested in the following fields:

The number of applications

Date and time of birth

The Captcha that is Currently Being Displayed

Step 4: Press the button labelled “Login.”

Step 5: Finish your assignment for COVID-19 and then submit your information.

Step 6: At this point, the admit card for the UGC NET phase 2 should be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Careful verification of all of the information provided in the UGC NET Call Letter.

Step 8: Once your eligibility has been confirmed, click the download icon to retrieve your UGC NET Exam Admit card, and then print it off.

UGC NET Call Letter Details

Name of the candidate Registration number/roll number of the candidate. Candidate’s Date of Birth Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate Name and Address of the examination centre Date of online examination Time of online examination Exam Shift Reporting time Exam Day Instruction Subject and Subject Code Undertaking General guidelines and instructions for the candidate

