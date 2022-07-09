Boris Johnson Resigned As Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom After A Party Revolt

Boris Johnson’s turbulent tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister came to an end Thursday after a historic party revolt over a series of ethics scandals forced him to step down.

It took the resignation of nearly 60 members of his government — almost half the payroll — for Johnson to finally abandon his attempts to cling on to power. Even then, the Prime Minister insisted that he would continue as caretaker leader while the Conservative Party launches the process of choosing a successor.

Some senior figures in his party say even that will be unsustainable, given the dwindling number of people willing to work for him.

Others are already lining up to replace him. Party officials say they will announce the timetable for a leadership election by Monday.

Speaking in front of the famous 10 Downing Street door, the same place where many of his predecessors delivered their own resignation address, Johnson announced that he would be stepping down — without actually saying the words out loud.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore, a new prime minister,” Johnson said.

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” he added, saying the time line will be announced next week.

In a sign that he is planning to stay in the office for as long as he can, Johnson announced he had appointed a new cabinet “to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.” Appointing new cabinet ministers means that the government can continue to function as he prepares to depart.

Johnson spoke of his attempts to stay on as leader and how “painful” it is for him to step down, but made no mention of the scandals that have proved his political downfall.

“In the last few days, I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much… and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally,” Johnson said.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments, and of course, it’s painful, not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself,” he said, adding that he’s proud of “getting Brexit done” and “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”

Johnson went on to address voters directly, expressing sadness at stepping down after nearly three years.

Many people will be happy, but many more will be dissatisfied, he told the British people. “To you, the British public,” he added. It crushes my heart to leave the finest job in the world, and I want you to know how sorry I am.

Even Johnson’s staunchest fans have deserted him in recent months due to a succession of controversies that have dogged him. Chris Pincher, the former deputy chief whip of Boris Johnson, resigned after being accused of molesting two men last week.

While he was originally certain he could handle it, Johnson’s cabinet was decimated by the extraordinary departure of middle-ranking ministers, a brutal attack on him during Prime Minister’s Questions, and an appearance before a Parliamentary committee of senior legislators. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that he would not resign from his position.

After some of his most steadfast friends warned him that the game was over, he eventually caved on Thursday.

Despite Johnson’s decision to leave, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss praised him for making the “correct choice.” In the meanwhile, she said, “we need patience and unity, and we need to keep governing until we find a new leader.”

It is Greg Clark’s “responsibility to guarantee that the nation has a functional government,” the recently appointed UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities stated.

“Good news for the country,” said Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, of Johnson’s decision to retire. Starmer also stated that Johnson’s resignation “should have occurred long ago.”

“He was always unsuited for the post he was elected to hold. He has been a ringleader in a slew of high-level falsehoods, scandals, and frauds “stated on Twitter by Starmer.

The Leader of the Opposition also had harsh words for the Conservatives in his statement. “For the last 12 years, they have been in charge. They’ve done a lot of harm. Economic stagnation over a period of twelve years. Public services have deteriorated for twelve years in a row. A decade and a half of broken promises, “Starmer made the statement.

“It’s time to end this. Changing the Tory at the top is not enough; we need a whole government change instead. For the sake of the United Kingdom, a new beginning is urgently required.”

