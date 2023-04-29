Uma Thurman Biography : Everything We Know So Far!

Actress Uma Thurman is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood because to her collaborations with legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

It was to Nena Birgitte Charlotte van Schlebrugge & Robert Andrew Farrar Thurman that Uma Thurman was born. Her mom first wed LSD pioneer Timothy Leary, whom Dali’s friend Salvador introduced her to, and then she wed Thurman.

Uma’s dad was the first non-Tibetan to become a fully ordained Buddhist monk in Tibet. When she was young, the Thurmans lived in Almora, India, and the spiritual leader of Tibet frequently paid them a visit.

Uma spent the most of her formative years split between Amherst, Massachusetts, and Woodstock, which are New York.

Her portrayal as Abigail in a Crucible production brought her to widespread attention as an actress. She transferred to New York’s Professional Children’s School, where she lasted just a semester before she left.

Career In Acting

In 1988, Uma Thurman made her screen debut in the films Johnny Be Good & Kiss Daddy Goodnight. In the Chronicles of Baron Munchausen, she played Venus against Oliver Reed’s Vulcan.

Dangerous Liasons (1988) was Thurman’s breakout performance. Both Glenn Closer and Michelle Pfeiffer, the actress who co-starred in the film, were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances. John Malkovich, who also appeared in the film, gushed about her performance.

Henry & June, starring Uma Thurman and Fred Ward, was a sexually charged picture that came out in 1990. Three years later, she had her first leading part in Gus Van Sant’s film version of Tom Robins’ Even Cowgirls Got the Blues (2004).

Both audiences and critics were disappointed with the picture. She co-starred with Robert De Niro in the critically panned but commercially unsuccessful Mad Dog and Glory.

Making Its Debut

When Thurman tried out for a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, her career quickly rebounded. In addition to John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, the picture also featured Harvey Keitel & Tim Roth. The actress Uma Thurman was selected for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The Truth Behind Cats and Dogs, a romantic comedy released in 1996, starring Thurman and Janeane Garofolo. She later starred as Ethan Hawke’s on-screen girlfriend in Gattaca, a film that bombed in theaters but became a cult favorite on video.

Her next role was as Poison Ivy in the George Clooney as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film Batman & Robin.

The next job Uma Thurman took was in the movie The Avengers, which was also a career low point for her. She capped out 1998 with a role in the cinematic adaptation of Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. She starred with Geoffrey Rush as Rush with Liam Neeson as Fantine.

An Unbelievable Victory

Uma Thurman returned to the big screen in Paycheck, produced by John Woo, after a five-year hiatus. In spite of the film’s lackluster reception, she quickly went on to appear in Tarantino’s next feature, Kill Bill. The film also stars Daryl Hannah, David Carradine, and Lucy Liu.

Thurman co-starred alongside John Travolta in Be Cool and Meryl Streep in Prime, both released in 2005. In that year, she only appeared in one more film, a version of The Producers with the legendary Gene Wilder & Zer Mostel as the leads.

The actors Matthew Broderick as well as Will Ferrell played the lead roles in the updated version.

Thurman then co-starred with Luke Wilson in My Super Ex-Girlfriend. The film’s disappointing box office performance belies Uma Thurman’s claimed $14 million salary for her involvement in it.

After that, in February of 2008, she had a starring role in The Accidental Husband. Then he appeared in My Zinc Bed as a cocaine addict opposite the actors Jonathan Pryce along with Paddy Considine.

Conclusion

Uma Thurman wed Gary Oldman in 1990, but the couple divorced after only two years of marriage. With her first husband, Ethan Hawke, Thurman has Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke (born in 1998) & Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke (born in 2002). The 2004 divorce between Thurman and Hawke.