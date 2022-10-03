Unable To Send SMS From Airtel: Reasons And Solutions

When it comes to providing postpaid recharge and broadband services, Bharti Airtel is the undisputed leader in India. It has been trying to compete with other networks in various ways, such as by constantly improving its service and plans.

Errors of this sort are also rigorously monitored by Airtel. If you’re having trouble sending a text message from your Airtel Number, you’ll be pleased to know that Airtel has thought of a way to resolve the problem.

The vast majority of Airtel customers have complained about problems with SMS. When using Airtel, this is one of the most frequent problems that can arise. There are a variety of possible causes. Perhaps you messed with the SMS center’s phone number.

Why Can’t You Send SMS Through Airtel?

Airtel SMS not working after sim change or otherwise can occur for a number of different reasons. In fact, there is a time limit on sending and receiving SMS messages after upgrading or changing your Airtel SIM card.

If you’ve used MNP to switch to Airtel from another provider, you may experience the same problem. Within 48 hours, you should be able to send the message without further incident.

Reasons Behind Airtel SMS Not Working

Airtel reserves the right to terminate your SMS service if you have not used it for more than six months without sending or receiving a message. If this is the case, contacting customer support will be the best course of action.

It’s possible that you just need to contact the local customer service department to get your SMS service turned on. After the service is activated, you may need to reboot your device before you can begin sending messages.

If you’re getting the Airtel message not sending error, there are a few possible causes to look into. One of them is that the message center number on your device is incorrectly set.

It’s possible that resetting the settings will fix the problem, allowing you to send and receive messages normally. Nonetheless, the process of setting up the message center number may vary from one device to the next.

Why Can’t You Receive SMS On Airtel?

When it comes to providing postpaid recharge and broadband services, Bharti Airtel is the undisputed leader in India. It has been trying to compete with other networks in various ways, such as by constantly improving its service and plans. Errors of this sort are also rigorously monitored by Airtel. If you’re having trouble sending a text message from your Airtel Number, you’ll be pleased to know that Airtel has thought of a way to resolve the problem.

Read More: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

We’ve compiled a list of potential causes for this technical glitch experienced by Airtel customers.

Failed to Get Airtel SMS Message

Possible causes include, but are not limited to, technical issues such as:

One possible explanation is that you accidentally toggled on DND mode on your phone. The notification settings allow for reverting to the previous state.

Second, your phone may be out of message storage space. To make room for new messages, delete the ones you no longer need.

Why Can’t You Send SMS Through Airtel?

The first is that Airtel’s security measures prevent users from receiving or sending messages for 48 hours after a SIM card upgrade (using the same number and network) or a SIM card swap. Both postpaid and prepaid SIM cards are affected by this.

Second, the user will lose access to the messaging feature after six months of inactivity. As stated above, enabling messaging on your smartphone can be done by calling the customer service helpline number.

You may have an incorrect Airtel SMS Centre Number listed. Find the right contact info in your area.

It’s possible that the time and date on your device are incorrect. You can fix it by using the device’s built-in settings.

Sending messages will fail if your account balance is zero. For outgoing calls and messages, the SIM card must have a sufficient Talktime Balance.

See if you can send or receive SMS messages by checking your phone’s settings.

There are a number of potential network issues that could prevent customers from sending or receiving messages via their devices.

How Can I Fix An Airtel SMS Sending Error?

There are a number of potential causes of SMS failure. In this article, we will investigate all the potential causes of airtel SMS failure.

Because of government policy, sending SMS will be temporarily disabled if you have recently upgraded your sim from 3G to 4G or taken a duplicate sim. For security reasons, this is done. In this case, you should hold off for at least two days. In most cases, the SMS service can be resumed. After 48 hours, contact Airtel’s customer support to see if they can help.

Read More: Network Providers in India To Change Council Operations

If a customer hasn’t used their SMS service for 6 months, airtel may discontinue it. Please contact Airtel customer service to have this service restored. Calling 121 from your Airtel SIM will have them turn on the SMS service for you.

The problem may have arisen after you made changes to the sim settings or the SMS center number. To resolve this, open the dialer on your Android device and enter the code *#*#4636#*#*.

From there, select “Phone Information,” and finally, “Airtel SIM Card.” Now all you have to do is scroll down until you reach SMSC. Fill in your Airtel customer service number. And with a few clicks, everything is updated and fresh.

The Airtel SMSC number varies from region to region in India, but you can find it online. Assuming that was the issue, this should solve it.

Conclusion

Even though Airtel is the market leader, it is still subject to technical difficulties on occasion. If you have any questions or issues with your SIM card, you can call their customer service line anytime, day or night.

Everyone can attest to the fact that Airtel consistently exceeds expectations and wins praise from customers thanks to its cutting-edge services and innovative features.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com