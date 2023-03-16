Upcoming Episodes of The Misfit of Demon King School Season 2 Will Be Postponed Indefinitely? Know More Here!

The newest season of The Misfit of Demon King School is the latest in a string of significant delays, as the show has revealed that it will be postponing its upcoming episodes starting with Episode 7 and going forever!

About halfway through its first scheduled season, the second season of the anime series based on the light novel series by Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma has hit a wall that many other continuing anime projects from the Winter 2023 anime calendar have also encountered.

And there’s a potential that this won’t be the only delay we experience this year.

Following the airing of Episode 6, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 made the announcement that Episodes 7 and beyond would be postponed indefinitely.

The season had been slated to premiere on February 18 but has since been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on production.

Sadly, a return date for the following episode and the other episodes of the season have not yet been revealed:

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

The second season of The Misfit of Demon King School was revealed to have a divided two-course schedule, with a return date set for either the summer or fall after the first batch of episodes this winter.

Whether or whether this delay will affect the second half of the season has not yet been confirmed, but it will be in the coming weeks as the production team resumes work after this delay.

The first season of the show as well as the most recent episodes are currently accessible on Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up.

The Story of Demon King Academy is mocked as such, “Anos Voldigord, a cruel Demon King who destroyed humans, ghosts, and even gods, reborn after growing weary of never-ending conflict and dreaming of a world without conflict.

In contrast, after 2000 years, he would face descendants who had grown accustomed to peace and who would be too feeble, as well as a variety of magic that had degraded drastically.

Anos enrols at the Demon King Academy, which gathers and teaches those thought to be the reincarnation of the Demon King. However, the academy is unable to recognise Anos’ true abilities and labels him a misfit.”

What are your thoughts on the several COVID-19 delays that have occurred so far during the Winter 2023 anime schedule? Post your opinions about it in the comments section.

The Misfit Of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 7 Delayed

Originally scheduled to air on Saturday, February 18, episode 7 of The Misfit of Demon King School season 2 has subsequently been postponed in Japan.

The new episode won’t be available on foreign streaming services like Crunchyroll because the broadcast has been delayed for Japanese domestic viewers.

Because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases among the production staff, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 7 has been postponed.

We have chosen to delay the broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and beyond due to the impact that the new coronavirus “COVID-19” has had on the video production schedule, according to a statement posted to the series’ Japanese website.

The first through sixth episodes of season 2 will be rerun on and after February 18 in Japan; a new release date for season 2 is still to be determined.

The anime industry has experienced yet another delay because of COVID-19 with the postponing of The Misfit of Demon King Academy. KanColle, NieR: Automata, Bofuri, Spy Classroom, and Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, among others, have all recently been delayed.

“The schedule for broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward will be announced on the official anime website and official Twitter. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to the fans who have been looking forward to the work. We appreciate your understanding.”

How Has the Second Season Been Rated So Far?

Fans have largely reacted favourably to The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, although the impending delay is predicted to negatively affect the show’s ratings on a number of user-based review websites.

The second adventure of the series is now rating a strong 7.24/10 on MyAnimeList as of February 18, which is only somewhat lower than the 7.38/10 rating of the first season from 2020.

On websites like Anilist and Anime Planet, where the series is receiving ratings of 72% and 3.7/5, respectively—both somewhat lower than those for season 1—similar ratings can be found.

There is currently no countdown for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 Part 2 because Silver Link has not yet revealed the release date. We must hold off on learning more about the second half of the second season.

But, we’ll let you know as soon as Part 2’s release date is announced on The Misfit of Demon King Academy’s official Twitter account.

But, July 2023 is when it will most likely be released.

Typically, split courses are released 6 to 9 months following the initial course. If Silver Link has problems, as they did with the first part, the release of the second part can be postponed.

Thus, within the next few months, we ought to learn something about the date.

Let’s hope we find out when the next installment will be released shortly.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is eagerly anticipated by many anime fans, but as of right now, all we can do is wait for any news or updates.

Conclusion

The first episode of Season 2 of The Misfit of Demon King School presents difficulties for Silver Link. Hope the second season’s production doesn’t falter like so many other anime programmes have.

We’ll update this story as more data becomes available.

