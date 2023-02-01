Upcoming Washington County Youth Fair to Mark 50th Year

The Washington County Youth Fair, where area children, 4-H members, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members exhibit talents and livestock projects, turns 50 this year.

IFAS Extension at UF The youth fair is distinctive, according to Julie Pigott Dillard, director of Washington County Extension.

Because I recall taking part when I was a little girl, the youth fair “has a special place for me personally,” Dillard said. The event is available to all students, not just those involved in 4-H or FFA, which is its strongest feature and what sets it apart. In the general exhibition, students from all throughout the county can display their talents.

All youth aged 5 through 18 who reside in Washington County, attend a Washington County school, or are members of Washington County 4-H are eligible to enter the general exhibit. Art, crafts, photography, posters, models, needlework, sewing, baked goods, baked goods decoration, tinned products, and horticulture are some of the categories for general exhibition. Poultry, rabbits, poultry showmanship, rabbit showmanship, eggs, graphic design, tri-fold displays, and 4-H posters are only available to 4-H members.

According to Dillard, county school instructors collaborate with their students to create projects for the fair.

Many of the entries for our general display originate from classrooms where instructors collaborate with their students on a project, according to Dillard. The Kate M. Smith Elementary children participate in gardening activities hosted by the Chipley Garden Club where they create floral arrangements and dish gardens to submit in the fair.

For their entries, exhibitors are awarded ribbons and cash prizes. Local companies and people who generously donated their time and money to sponsor the cash awards made it possible.

Read More:

The Washington County Youth Fair will be held at the Washington County Ag Center on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Fair rule and entry form books are offered by UF/IFAS Extension Washington County and at nearby schools. Additionally, you may find them at https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/washco4h/youth-fair.

Entry forms for pre-registration must be sent by February 1 to the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County office, which is housed at the Ag Center. Contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu for more details or inquiries.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student