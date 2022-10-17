Urijah Faber Net Worth 2022: The California Kid To Cali

Urijah Christopher Faber is an American actor, and retired mixed martial artist. Faber has left an inescapable mark on the mixed martial arts combat industry for nearly 20 years.

Due to his continuous involvement in the sport, he has had the opportunity to have a significant impact as one of the driving reasons behind the popularisation of bantamweight and featherweight fights.

“The California Kid,” a real innovator in his own right, is revered as an all-time legend by his contemporaries, opponents, other fighters, the professional MMA community, and millions of fans worldwide.

He coached Dominick Cruz on The Ultimate Fighter Live. Team Alpha Male was created in 2004 by Faber.

Early Life

In Isla Vista, California, on May 14, 1979, Urijah Christopher Faber was born. His family contains Irish, English, Italian, and Dutch ancestry.

After graduating from high school and being raised with two siblings: Michaella and Ryan., Urijah enrolled at the University of California.

He twice earned a spot in the NCAA tournament during his time in college. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in human development.

Read More: Ben Shapiro Net Worth 2022

Career

After building a strong foundation in wrestling, Faber studied Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Fábio “Pateta” Prado and received a brown belt.

In the Gladiator Challenge promotion, where he started his MMA career, he won his first fight in 2003 via guillotine choke.

George Adkins was matched and defeated in 2004.

2004: Assured of becoming the next GC Bantamweight champion

Awarded KOTC

In September 2004 defeated Rami Boukai

Earned “The King of Cage Bantamweight Championship” after defeating Eben Kaneshiro.

With a record of 25-4 Faber was signed by the UFC in October 2010. (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Ricky Simon, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and other opponents were all defeated by Urijah Faber in the ensuing years because of his exceptional performances.

Defeated Cole Escovedo in his inaugural WEC battle in 2006

2004 saw the launch of “Team Alpha Male” (Gym Chain).

Urijah Faber has achieved enormous and wonderful success. And in 2012, he became a coach for “The Ultimate Fighter: Live.”

After 2012, Faber won over a number of opponents in the subsequent bouts, including Ivan Menjivar, Scot Jorgensen, Iuri Alcntara, and Michael McDonald.

At UFC 245, Faber last faced Petr Yan in 2019. He is one of the MMA’s forerunners in giving lighter-weight classes respectability.

Faber was a member of the Modern-era wing. He was elected into the UFC Hall of Fame following his retirement in 2017.

In 2019, after coming out of retirement, he TKO’d Ricky Simón in the opening frame. At UFC Fight Night 155, when he defeated Ricky Simon, he earned his largest MMA payout of $410,000.

Read More: Net Worth of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Additionally, he has had appearances in the motion pictures Reach Me, Rampage, and The MMAX.

Personal Life

Faber is quite secretive about his personal life. With his fiancée Jaslyn, with whom he shared several Instagram photos, the couple has two children together: Cali and Rome.

It is unknown if he is married to Jaslyn or if they plan to marry soon, regardless they are one happy family.

How Did Urijah Faber Acquire His Wealth?

Faber became wealthy and achieved millionaire status as a result of his success in the WEC and UFC.

In the middle of the 2000s, Faber started to earn five-figure WEC payments for each of his octagon outings as his fame and skill level increased.

Without accounting for additional money from pay-per-views, AMP energy drink sponsorship bonuses, and other gains, he earned an estimated $400,000. Between January 2007 and November 2010 or an average of more than $36,000 per fight.

Urijah Faber Net Worth 2022

Various online calculations of Urijah Faber’s net worth exist. By 2022, it is estimated Faber has made between $8 and $10 million from his work in both sports and movies.

Urijah Faber is one of the wealthiest MMA fighters in the world, and his passion for martial arts has helped him achieve success in this industry.

Following his entry into the field, he has won a number of championship honors, which have greatly inspired other players.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Urijah Faber?

Faber is 167 cms / 5 feet and 5 inches – tall.

How old is Urijah Faber?

He is 43 years old as of 2022.

Is Urijah Faber married?

It’s unclear, but he has a long-term fiance and two kids.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com