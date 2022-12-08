Uzbekistan Constitution Day 2022 And Its Importance For Us

On December 8, 1992, during the 11th session of the Supreme Council of Uzbekistan, the Constitution of Uzbekistan was approved and officially became law. The Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan from 1978 was superseded by this document. It is the highest and most authoritative statute in the Uzbek Republic. This holiday is observed throughout the entirety of Uzbekistan.

History Of Uzbekistan Constitution Day

Samarkand and Bukhara are two of the cities in Uzbekistan that are considered to be among the world’s oldest continuously inhabited towns. Uzbekistan is a double landlocked country located in the centre of Central Asia. The diverse heritage and well-preserved historical sites make this location a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world. We honour a fledgling nation and its constitution by holding a holiday named after it: Constitution Day in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s fight for independence began in the late 1980s, when the Soviet Union’s overreach throughout the country established an unsustainable governance paradigm. This was the beginning of the country’s long road to independence. Sharaf Rashidov, the leader of the Uzbek party, made several actions that resulted in a wave of animosity that Gorbachev was unable to extinguish. Within a matter of months, a number of different coups and guerrilla operations were carried out.

In addition to the political unrest, the persistent repression of Islamic customs brought together families from all socioeconomic backgrounds throughout the country. A groundswell of opposition to the Soviet government’s policies emerged across the country at that time.

Islam Karimov, a politician of ethnic Uzbek descent, was given the position of Communist Party Chief after a decade marked by mounting internal tensions and ongoing violent conflicts. After that, he went on to become the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan when it was originally established.

Independence Day in Uzbekistan was August 31, 1991, marking the country’s separation from the Soviet Union. One year later, on December 8, 1992, the population of the nation voted to approve a new constitution for the nation, which mirrored the principles of a republic that was in the process of transitioning. The residents of Uzbekistan’s fundamental rights, duties, and values are laid out in detail throughout the six chapters of the country’s constitution.

Constitution Day in Uzbekistan is a national holiday, and the occasion is commemorated with a great deal of pride and happiness by the Uzbek people. Pardons are granted by the President of the Republic to convicted individuals, who are then given the opportunity to start their lives over.

PREPARE FOR UZBEKISTAN’S CONSTITUTION DAY

Make ready a feast from Uzbekistan.

There is no greater way to express love than via the medium of food. The cuisine of Uzbekistan is widely regarded as the finest in all of Central Asia. Invite your friends over for a celebratory meal of steaming bowls of plov (also known as pilaf) and fiery meat skewers, and raise a glass to the independence of this fledgling nation.

Over the course of the past century, numerous revisions have been made to Uzbekistan’s national song. The most recent version is a stunning recital of the Uzbeks’ pledge to maintain their independence and sovereignty. By uttering a few sentences, you can show the bright republic of Central Asia the highest level of respect possible.

Uzbekistan’s economy is seeing an uptick in the significance of the country’s tourism industry. An unrivalled travel experience may be had by seeing the stunning mausoleum, mosques that date back hundreds of years, the Ark Citadel, and the Khazarti Imam. During the next holiday season, you may help commemorate the nation’s independence by making travel plans.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT UZBEKISTAN’S UNIQUE CULTURE

Not to put down the loaf of bread

The traditional bread of the region, known as Lepioshka, must be handled with the utmost care; it must never be inverted, nor may it be placed on the floor.

Women are required to place their right hand on their chest and bow when greeting people, whereas only two men are allowed to shake hands with one another as a form of greeting.

People under the age of 20 are not permitted in the Great Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in activities such as gambling, drinking, or using illegal narcotics.

You are free to take souvenirs with you when you leave Uzbekistan, however it is against the law to purchase antiques that are older than fifty years.

As a symbol of civility and welcome, the main visitors are seated further away from the entrance of the house than the other guests.

Read More:

WHY UZBEKISTAN CONSTITUTION DAY IS IMPORTANT

This day is significant in the annals of history.

One of the death knells for the once-powerful Soviet empire was struck when Uzbekistan won its independence. The bereaved citizens of the republic, who had lost more than 250,000 individuals to World War II, opted against continuing to be governed by a common authority and instead pursued the path of self-determination. On December 8, we commemorate the significant victory that the Uzbeks have achieved.

The ratification of a secular constitution by Uzbekistan demonstrates the country’s dedication to the freedom of religion, which was severely restricted during the time of the Soviet Union. The majority of Uzbeks adhere to the Islamic faith; yet, the government of Uzbekistan respects both freedom of expression and a pluralistic approach to many religions.

Following their independence from the Soviet Union, the people of Uzbekistan were finally able to celebrate their long and illustrious history and culture, which dates all the way back to the late Paleolithic period. Uzbeks now enjoy the freedom of expression necessary to fully appreciate the one-of-a-kind qualities of their homeland thanks to the constitution of Uzbekistan and the country’s transformation into a free republic.

Final Words

