Is Vaemond Velaryon Dead? The Lord Of The Tides And Master Of Ships

The battle for the Iron Throne has become much clearer as a result of House of the Dragon’s time travel, especially following Vaemond Velaryon’s involvement in the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, which called into question Driftmark’s destiny.

And while Rhaenyra has been dogged by concerns about the paternity of the children, she had with Laenor Velaryon, the most recent episode of the series set up an epic ending with the loudest accusations from Laenor’s own uncle, and her new husband Daemon Targaryen got the last word.

Because Vaemond declared Rhaenyra’s children liars in front of their mother and King Viserys, Daemon killed Vaemond. In episode 7, Viserys threatened to cut off the tongue of anyone who referred to the kids as fools. Daemon decided to execute Vaemond then and then as a result.

Who Is Vaemond Velaryon?

Vaemond Velaryon, Corlys Velaryon’s younger brother, is a member of the Sea Snake’s council. Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake on the battlefield and in the oceans, reigns the seat of Driftmark.

However, due to the fact that he is the younger sibling, he has no legitimate claim to the throne of Driftmark in the event that Corlys is killed or severely injured in combat. Even with the knowledge that the only known sons of Corlys’ successor Laenor could be bastards, he nevertheless goes ahead and files a claim to become the new lord of Driftmark in this episode.

Of course, that doesn’t stop him. As a result, this results in a power play between Queen Alicent and her father, Otto Hightower, who has regained his position as Hand of the King. Alicent and Otto have been dominating Westeros while strategically seeking to remove Rhaenyra from the scene so that they can rule the kingdoms as Viserys Targaryen plans to do.

Viserys Targaryen’s health has been deteriorating, and he is currently on his literal death bed. Vaemond has the intention of calling into question the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s children’s parentage. He proclaims that he wants his bloodline to continue as the genuine rulers of Driftmark, and that Rhaenyra’s sons have no true claim to the throne of Driftmark.

Vaemond Velaryon Appearance

Vaemond is an elderly guy with silvery hair and eyes that are a dismal purple color. Despite his advanced years, he maintains a lofty and alert posture. The previously haughty, smooth, and shy young man has matured into an elderly, unhappy, and weathered individual over the years. a person whose life experiences and regrets are always barely below the surface of their consciousness.

Despite the fact that he retains a significant portion of his carefree and jovial attitude, Vaemond is now a great deal more reserved than he ever was in the past. This comes as a surprise to people who knew him in his younger years as a reserved young man.

It looks as though he is always thinking and recalling all the wrongs he has done in his life, many of which he regrets, particularly those that involve Myrcella Rowan.

He seems to be preoccupied with these thoughts and memories. A woman whom he loves with all of his heart and whom he will always consider to be the one who is most responsible for his survival through difficult and perilous times.

What Happened To Vaemond? How Did He Die?

In the opening scene of House of the Dragon episode 8, Vaemond Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen discuss Lord Corlys Velaryon, who was seriously injured in the struggle against the Triarchy in the Stepstones. Several people claimed to be the genuine heir to the lordship of Driftmwark.

Only the crown could intercede, thus the Targaryens and Velaryons needed to go to King’s Landing. They were seeking for Queen Alicent Hightower and Ser Otto Hightower to decide who is Lord Corlys Velaryon’s rightful successor. Vaemond Velaryon knew the queen and Hand of the King didn’t like Princess Rhaenyra or Princess Rhaenys, therefore he expected a favourable decision from them.

Rhaenyra asked King Viserys to defend his family because Lucerys should inherit Driftmark as the rightful son of Ser Laenor Velaryon, Corlys’ heir. Before Otto could make a decision, the king came and struggled to stand due to his illness.

Viserys longed to be with his family for the last time they’d all be in one room. Viserys inquired Princess Rhaenys Corlys’ succession request. Rhaenys told him that although though Corlys never called Lucerys his successor, he wished to give him Driftmark because he was still Laenor’s son.

Viserys declared the matter was closed because Lucerys was now Driftmark’s successor. Vaemond refused to accept the verdict because he was the only legitimate Velaryon heir present. He asserted the youngsters had no Velaryon blood. Daemon urged Vaemond to repeat the sentences in his thoughts.

Vaemond called Rhaenyra and her boys’ whores. Viserys was about to leave the Iron Throne to cut Vaemond’s tongue. Before he could, Daemon slashed Vaemond’s head with Dark Sister from behind. Daemon killed Vaemond instantly; the Velaryon noble never saw it coming. He said what he wanted, and Daemon killed him for it.

