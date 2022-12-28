Valeria Ortega, 64-Year-Old New York Women, Tragically Killed by Stray Gunshot

Friends informed the Daily News on Tuesday that the deceased woman, a resident of Manhattan, was on her way to the grocery store when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet. She was survived by a devoted family, which includes a mother who is 101 years old.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Valeria Ortega was shot in the face near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue. Family and friends gathered at her home in Inwood to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie, who was with her at the time of the shooting.

Women Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet in Apartment

According to the authorities, a mother in New York City passed away on Wednesday after being hit by a stray gunshot that entered her apartment through a window. Her son, who is 14 years old, was the one who discovered her body.

The circumstances surrounding Bertha Arriaga’s passing in the borough of Queens are currently the subject of an inquiry; however, no suspects have been made publicly known as of this writing.

The Commissioner of Police for the City of New York, Dermot Shea, stated in a tweet that “This is what senseless gun violence does — it kills families.”

According to Fox5 NY, the son of the victim, who is 43 years old, said to the police that he heard a commotion and loud noises outside the apartment building at approximately one in the morning before learning that his mother had been shot.

In an interview with the New York Post, Javier Aguilar, who the newspaper identified as his uncle, stated that his uncle “discovered her breathing, in the blood, on the floor.” Javier Aguilar was quoted as saying this. “He hurried to Daddy and said that Mommy was lying on the floor!” “Daddy attempted to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, and she was breathing, with her eyes open, but there was a lot of blood on her head.”

Arriaga was declared dead at the site when first responders arrived, and police told Fox5 NY that they had received reports of shots being fired in the vicinity about the same time that she was killed. Arriaga was hit by a bullet.

Valeria Ortega’s Tragic Death Leaves Behind Loved Ones

The loss of Valeria Ortega at such a young age has left her loved ones in MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, in a state of sadness. The New York mother, who was 64 years old at the time, was shot by a stray gunshot while she was walking to the grocery store in front of her son Charlie. The terrible event took place at approximately 11:31 a.m.

On December 26 near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue, which is only a few blocks from from her residence in Inwood. According to reports, Ortega was brought to a hospital in Harlem, but she apparently died to her injuries shortly after arriving there and was pronounced dead. Her family described her as being excessively generous and compassionate.



According to Daily News, Ortega is survived by three children, a husband, and a mother who is 101 years old. She also leaves behind a loving family. Family, friends, and other people Ortega cared about arrived at the house, which was 64 years old, to pay their respects to Ortega’s children and husband Antonio.

“She was a genuinely wonderful human being. Really impressive. A lovely person,” said grieving friend Juana Herrera. “Extremely charitable, extremely sweet. The informant stated that this individual was incomparable. It was stated to the authorities that the shooter was in a sedan when he opened fire on two guys who were riding a scooter over a dispute; nevertheless, Ortega was injured in the crossfire.

This is the scene in Inwood, New York on Monday, where a stray gunshot shot Valeria Ortega. (Luiz C. Ribeiro provided this image for the New York Daily News)

According to members of the community who spoke with The News, Ortega was well-known for being a compassionate caretaker who assisted neighbours who were either elderly or disabled. At the time of her death, witnesses claimed she was going to the store to buy groceries for her family and her neighbours.

A friend of Ortega’s son who did not wish to be identified claimed, “All she cared about was her family,” but Ortega herself did not want to be identified. “She took care of her sick mother who is currently using oxygen,” the sentence begins. The lady who lives on the fourth floor, who is legally blind, was also cared after by her. The lady is in no way connected to the other person.

The man continued, saying, “I see her every morning with her little cart buying for the family, and sometimes for other people as well.” “I don’t want to believe it. She was a source of great good.”

On Monday, Valeria Ortega was attacked by a gunman and shot in the face near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in Inwood.

While the grieving family of Ortega’s victims set up a memorial in front of her building, the police continue their search for the assailant who shot and killed Ortega.