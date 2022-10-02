Valheim Update Adds Crossplay: Official Patch Notes

The popular Viking survival video game Valheim will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC starting September 29, 2022. At that time, you’ll be able to find the Early Access game on the Microsoft Store as well. Iron Gate Studio, the game’s developer, has already published a patch for Valheim that formally implements crossplay.

Iron Gate, makers of the Viking survival game Valheim, have announced a new update that allows players to compete with each other across platforms.

While the changes made to Valheim in the latest patch are minor, they do demonstrate Iron Gate’s commitment to the game’s continuous development and future direction.

Despite being available in early access since its launch in February 2021, Valheim regularly receives fresh upgrades that add playable stuff and events to grow its Norse mythology-inspired open environment.

The official patch notes detail modest tweaks to the game’s user interface and network protocols that enhance the player experience.

Patch Update

Patch 0.211.7 includes crossplay support, allowing players to embark on their survival journey with their friends.

The release date for Valheim on console has not changed since the last time Iron Gate talked about it.

The development team has revealed some significant information concerning crossplay compatibility. Revealing that players will use an invitation code to join the game and play with friends across platforms.

Addition of Cross-Player Support

The ‘Manage saves’ interface has been updated to make it simpler for users to access their saved games and delete old ones.

In-game network optimization is minimal (Less demanding for the host when other players are in the game at the same time).

The “Join Game” menu option has been modernized. Players may now bookmark servers and check their status, availability, and crossplay capabilities.

When hosting a Dedicated Server, players can now utilize the ‘crossplay’ parameter to enable cross-server play. Specifying this value causes Playfab, rather than Steamworks, to be used in the backend.

When connecting to a cross-platform compatible Dedicated server, a “Join code” will be displayed; players can use this code to get access to the server; this code is reset whenever the server is restarted.

In case your server hasn’t been upgraded to the newest Steam version of the game, a new branch called “default old” has been introduced.

The #Valheim crossplay patch is now live on Steam! Once the game is available with PC Game Pass, you’ll all be able to play together right away – regardless of platform! https://t.co/uRayNn3Oc6 — Valheim (@Valheimgame) September 27, 2022

Final Thoughts

There is still a chance that Valheim could arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023. When those ports of Valheim arrive, they will support cross-platform play, too. That’s not what the latest Valheim update is necessary for, however.

Several other quality-of-life features have also been added in this Valheim update. To facilitate locating a cross-play server, we have implemented a user interface that allows players to restore and remove backups. As well as other enhancements, such as the addition of preferred servers to the “Join Game” page.

Basically, not every server will convert to the new cross-play update. So these changes will make it easier for players to search for cross-play servers, determine if their favorite servers support cross-play, and also allow servers to manage saves before switching to cross-play.

Most players of Valheim are aware that this update is essential. Valheim was incredibly popular at launch. Its community has since shrunk as players progressed as far as they wanted to. Two approaching big events will be happening soon that will surge the number of players, though.

