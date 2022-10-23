Vatican Girl Release Date: Disturbing Story Of The Girl Who Disappeared On Her Way Home After Flute Practice

“Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” an Italian original documentary series, has been announced by Netflix. The series will be written and directed by British filmmaker Mark Lewis, who was awarded an Emmy for his work on the documentary series “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

Additionally, the streaming giant has released a trailer for the documentary series that was made by the British television production company Raw. On October 20, the show will make its debut for viewers all over the world on Netflix.

Emanuela Orlandi, a girl who was 15 at the time and lived in Vatican City, vanished on June 22, 1983, under strange circumstances that are suspected to have included the Vatican. This series is the latest investigation into a case that began on that date. The scandal was reported on all over the world’s news outlets.

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi Release Date

On October 19, 2022, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi became available. Language is a language option for this programme.

As long as you are a subscriber to the video streaming OTT service, Netflix, you can watch the programme online. The documentary and other categories both have Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.

Whether or not the Vatican was involved in the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi is the subject of a new British television series.

It will undoubtedly draw some criticism to produce a true crime programme about the Pope and the Vatican, but this specific case has captivated people for many years.

The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi was a student in Rome who disappeared on June 22, 1983. Ercole and Maria Orlandi had five children in total, with her being the fourth. After completing her second year of high school, she left home that evening with two of her pals to attend her piano lesson.

The last time anyone saw her, she left her music school around 7 p.m. and called her sister to let her know that she had received a job offer from an Avon Cosmetics representative. She also talked about the job with her friends, who advised her to consult her parents before accepting or rejecting the offer because it seemed dubious.

The bus was packed when her companions boarded it, so Emanuela opted to wait for the next one; this was the last time anyone saw her. Her parents notified the teacher from her class and the police when she didn’t show up the next day.

Three days later, the Orlandi family began getting phone calls with information on whereabouts of their daughter. The first caller identified himself as “Pierluigi” and said that his girlfriend had seen a woman who resembled Emanuela; the woman was playing the flute in the Campo dei Fiori; she went by the name of Barbara; and she was selling cosmetics.

Mario, a different man called the family claiming a similar account, saying that he had seen a girl who resembled Emanuela, calling herself Barbara, and working with another lady to sell cosmetics. Throughout the subsequent three decades, the family began to get calls regarding their daughter, but none of them were of any assistance.

Was Emanuela Orlandi Found?

1990 saw the shooting and death of Enrico De Pedis. But new information has emerged, rekindling curiosity in his potential involvement.

In 2008, De Pedis’ ex-girlfriend Sabrina Minardi made the allegation that the criminal organised for the kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi at the direction of Archbishop Paul C. Marcinkus, who formerly oversaw the Vatican Bank and was associated with a banking scandal in the 1980s.

The Vatican strenuously refuted reports that Marcinkus was connected to the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, according to The New York Times. Rev. Federico Lombardi, a spokesman for the Vatican, stated that the material originated “from a source whose value is highly doubtful” and should not be trusted.

Authorities have looked into suspected connections between Orlandi’s disappearance and numerous Vatican-related figures over the years, including Bulgarian operatives, the KGB, the Sicilian Mafia, and others. The matter has never been resolved, and her location and present state are still unknown.

What Will The Netflix Series Explore?

The documentary, according to the streaming juggernaut itself, will examine the issue from all angles, examining everything from probable wrongdoing to leads.

The most puzzling case inside the Vatican gates since 1983, according to a report, is the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. Director Mark Lewis analyses the information we currently have in relation to fabricated evidence and purported traces. It’s also a wise decision for the documentary to include Orlandi’s family, who are all too frequently left out of real crime films.

Along with Italian investigative writer Andrea Purgatori, who has covered the case from the beginning, her brother Pietro Orlandi is a significant voice throughout the four-part series. As part of its investigation into Emanuela Orlandi’s fate, Vatican Girl will speak with both family members and witnesses.

In a statement, Netflix claims that “these new perspectives paint a picture of a dark web of secrets maintained hidden at all costs.” The foreboding line “Sometimes silence is the worst crime” appears in the Netflix teaser, which was just released.

Aside from reenactments and footage of the location where Orlandi vanished, you’ll also witness bits of interviews with those involved in the case, including Orlandi’s family.

