Venus Williams Net Worth 2022: Sportswoman, Entrepreneur, Fashion Enthusiast, and Model.

Venus Ebony Starr Williams was born in Lynwood, California on June 17, 1980. Venus, one of Richard and Oracene Williams’ five daughters, and Serena, the youngest, both became famous tennis players.

Williams’ serve had reached 100 miles per hour by the age of ten. She utilized it to go 63-0 on the United States Tennis Association junior tour.

Early Life

Venus turned professional on October 31, 1994. She defeated No. 50-seeded Shaun Stafford in her first match at the Bank of the West Classic in California.

It was a watershed moment for the Williams family. Richard was not shy in announcing to the tennis world that his young ladies were going to transform the game.

October 1994

Williams competed in three more events as a wild card in 1995. Lost in the first round of both the Los Angeles and Toronto tournaments. But reached the quarterfinals of the Oakland tournament, where she defeated Amy Frazier in the second round for her first win over a top 20 ranked player before losing to Magdalena Maleeva.

Career

In 1996, Williams competed in five tournaments, losing four times in the first round. Eventually reaching the third round in Los Angeles before losing to No. 1 Steffi Graf.

Venus won the gold in the singles and the silver medal in the doubles event at the 2000 Olympic Games.

The sisters have expressed gratitude to one another for pushing them in tennis, both as partners and as competitors. The pair has won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles together. They have met several times, including in the finals of eight Grand Slam competitions.

Williams competed in only a few races in 2006 due to wrist injuries. However, she returned to form in 2007, capturing the Wimbledon singles title.

She replicated her victory a year later when she defeated Serena for her sixth Wimbledon title. A few months later, the Williams sisters won the doubles title at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

While the majority of the US Open was rained out in August 2019. Unseeded Venus Williams battled against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina under the dome of Louis Armstrong Stadium. Svitolina won 6-4, 6-4, ending Williams’ 21st U.S. Open run in the second round.

Personal Life

Venus is romantically involved with a wealthy investor named Nicholas Hammond. She later dated a golfer named Hank Kuehne, which lasted for three years before the couple split up in 2010.

Venus had previously dated Elio Pis, a Cuban model. She met him when he modeled for the EleVen Fashion line in 2012. Until 2019, she dated publishing heir Nicholas Hammond for two years.

Tennis Magazine ranked her as the 25th best player in the last 40 years back in 2005.

In June 2011, Time magazine named her one of the “30 Legends of Women’s Tennis: Past, Present, and Future.” Tennis Channel aired a television series titled “100 best tennis players of all time,” and she was ranked 22nd in 2012.

During the match, Williams’ opponent Lindsay Davenport said, “Venus has more power than any other player on tour.”

Commercial Endeavors

Venus Williams is the CEO of her interior design firm, V Starr Interiors, which is based in Jupiter, Florida. The Ladies Home Journal named Williams one of the 30 most powerful women in America in 2001.

Williams collaborated with store Steve & Barry’s to start her own fashion line, EleVen, in 2007. Williams’ brand debuted during New York Fashion Week in 2012.

It was modeled by athletes because Venus wanted to highlight individuals for whom the brand was created.

On the tennis court, she often wears clothing from her fashion line. Williams was ranked 77th on Forbes magazine’s list of the Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities in June 2009.

Williams and her sister Serena became minority shareholders of the Miami Dolphins in August 2009. As a result, the sisters became the first African-American women to own an NFL franchise. Williams co-wrote her first book, Come to Win: How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession, released in June 2010.

The New York Times Best Seller List placed the book in the top five.

Venus Williams Net Worth 2022

Williams’ net worth is believed to be $95 million. She overcame a difficult life in Compton, Los Angeles, to become a four-time Olympic gold medallist in women’s tennis.

She makes the most of her money through her tennis career, brand sponsorships, and entrepreneurial activities.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

Which businesses and brands have Venus Williams endorsed?

Alcon, American Express and Asutra. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Clif Bar & Co, GhostBed. PlantX Life, Stitch Fix, Venus Concept, and Zeel are some of the companies involved.

How much is Venus Williams’ house worth?

Venus resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the United States. The house is worth $9.6 million.

Which cars does Venus Williams own?

Williams has a Hyundai Elantra and a GMC Savana in her garage.

How much money has Venus Williams won?

In 2022, Venus won a total of $4,838. She earned a stunning $42,285,379 during her entire career.

